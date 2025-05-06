The Ordinary has relaunched its divisive SPF, so I put it to the test

The Ordinary UV filters SPF 45 serum
- Key ingredients: UVA and UVB filters x 5 (octocrylene, homosalate, ethylhexyl salicylate, butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, diethylhexyl 2,6-naphthalate), glycerin, vitamin E, lipids
- Skin type: All bar *very* dry or sensitive
- Cruelty-free and vegan: Yes
- Why we love it
- Gives make-up a velvety dew
- A little goes a long way
- Sinks in quickly
- Reasonably priced
- Light water-resistance
- Take note
- Not *as* water resistant as you might like for holiday use
The formula
As a brand renowned for its no-nonsense formulas, you’re not going to find a plethora of fancy essential oils and rose/geranium scents here – but you will see effective skin nourishment and protection. In The Ordinary’s SPF serum, this nourishment comes in the form of lipids, while protection is afforded by P-anisic acid, an anise-derived ingredient that gently soothes.
The new chemical variation of the SPF is notably more minimalist than the original, with a total of 25 ingredients compared to its predecessor’s 86. While the new product ditches five plant extracts, plus the fatty acids, amino acids and hyaluronic acid which featured in the physical SPF, it also avoids no less than four preservatives and eight texture enhancers – components often associated with increased skin sensitivity.
When it comes to texture, the serum is akin to a skin veil, feeling lightweight and nigh on undetectable. Plus, you’ll get an extra 10ml of product versus the cream formula, though it is a little more expensive.
In terms of sun protection, The Ordinary’s serum offers protection against both UVA and UVB rays, as well as a factor of 45. Confused by the numbers found on SPF? Essentially, this means that if you could stay in the sun for 10 minutes unprotected without burning, SPF 45 would in theory give you 45 times that protection, or seven-and-a-half hours before you would burn. That being said, it’s generally advised that you reapply sunscreen on skin exposed to UVA and UVB every two hours.
Performance
As someone who’s tested a every type of SPF stick, serum, cream and powder, it’s easy to become a bit blasé and dismissive of new formulas. But, after testing The Ordinary’s, it’s clear that the brand has bucked the curve.
Often, the term ‘affordable SPF’ can go hand-in-hand with words like sticky, heavy and cloying. But, this couldn’t be less true of The Ordinary’s SPF 45, which has a comfortable gel-like feel. After applying, you’ll have to wait less than a minute before the serum has permeated your skin and leaves a flattering dewy sheen in its wake.
It doesn’t pill or leave make-up looking patchy. In fact, I loved how it helped to give my day-to-day foundation a seamless, satin-like finish. I didn’t develop any unwanted shine as the day wore on (something my oily skin is prone to) and, while my blush and bronzer faded, the SPF gave my primer an extra foundation-securing boost with my redness and textural inconsistencies under wraps.
I was pleased to discover that the excess product on my hands withstood a single handwash and, while the formula might not be fit for a poolside getaway, its mild water resistance is reassuring nonetheless. Regarding the amount of SPF required for adequate protection, I followed Zelens founder Dr. Marko Lens’ advice of one teaspoon’s worth for the face and neck, and dragged any excess down onto my décolletage.