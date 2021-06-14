10 best housewarming gifts for celebrating their new home in style

Moving house can be a stressful time, but an exciting one too. It’s an opportunity to start afresh, clear out old clutter and add unique touches to a new space.

Whether it’s buying a first home, relocating or simply shifting from one pad to the next, it’s always lovely for family and friends to receive a well-thought out housewarming gift.

But it can be a little tricky too: what if the recipient’s style and taste is completely different to yours? What if they have everything they need already?

Well, no need to stress. Whether they’re a hipster, a minimalist or a MasterChef wannabe, we’ve got you covered with our guide to the best housewarming gifts. Some come with their own backstory, whilst others will, simply put... look really nice.

Either way, they’re sure to go down a treat – just keep an eye out for the thank you note winging its way to you shortly.

Read more:

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best housewarming gifts for 2021 are:

Best overall – Artisans and Adventurers’ Tanzanian hand woven throw: £85, Sojustshop.com

– Artisans and Adventurers’ Tanzanian hand woven throw: £85, Sojustshop.com Best for foodies – Spice Pots new home gift box : £25, Spicepots.com

– Spice Pots new home gift box : £25, Spicepots.com Best for minimalists – Monoware serving platter: £48, Monoware.com

– Monoware serving platter: £48, Monoware.com Best for relaxation – Aromatherapy Associates the atomiser: £120, Aromatherapyassociates.com

– Aromatherapy Associates the atomiser: £120, Aromatherapyassociates.com Best budget buy – Finch and Crane retro magnetic kitchen timer: £10, Finchandcrane.com

– Finch and Crane retro magnetic kitchen timer: £10, Finchandcrane.com Best candle – Byredo bibliothéque candle: £59, Byredo.com

– Byredo bibliothéque candle: £59, Byredo.com Best hamper – Cartwright & Butler Bishopdale crate: £70, Cartwrightandbutler.co.uk

– Cartwright & Butler Bishopdale crate: £70, Cartwrightandbutler.co.uk Best bedding – Resident Home organic cotton sateen bundle bed set: £91, Residenthome.co.uk

– Resident Home organic cotton sateen bundle bed set: £91, Residenthome.co.uk Best for budding chefs – Cookaway recipe box: From £16 for two people : £16, Thecookaway.com

– Cookaway recipe box: From £16 for two people : £16, Thecookaway.com Best for toasting a new home – Brewdog Distilling Co. LoneWolf x Regal Rogue RTD cocktail pouches: £20.95, Brewdog.com

Artisans and Adventurers’ Tanzanian hand woven throw Best: Overall This is the kind of gift is highly versatile, and sure to be reached for time and again. Loomed from 100 per cent Tanzanian cotton, the throw is beautifully soft and luxurious. We love the grey diamond pattern – enough of a statement to jazz up plain bedding if thrown over the end of a bed, but subtle enough to go with a variety of colour schemes. Perfectly cosy, it can be used as a blanket too. So Just Shop, a sustainable lifestyle brand to know, was launched with the aim of lifting 250,000 women and families out of poverty and has sourced items like this throw – crafted by female artisans in Tanzania – to achieve that goal. Each of the throws are dyed by hand and woven on traditional wooden looms making each piece unique. As well as being a gorgeous housewarming gift which we’re sure will be treasured for years to come, you can also be happy in the knowledge that by purchasing it you're helping support some of the most vulnerable communities in the world. Buy now £ 85 , Sojustshop.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Spice Pots new home gift box Best: For foodies If you know someone who loves a night in with a curry and aspires to making their own instead of ordering up a takeaway, then this is the perfect gift. Coming in its own beautifully designed (and reusable) tin, this offering from small Scottish brand, Spice Pots has everything you need; five different spice blends (such as korma, bhuna and tandoori specific mixes), a 150-page Indian cookbook and a handy cook’s candle to neutralise cooking odours. Not only do the spice blends, in their own tin pots, look great displayed on the kitchen countertop, but they’re super easy to use, either along with the accompanying recipe book or in individual creations. There are around eight servings in each pot and Spice Pots will also include a personalised note if you wish (plus hide any prices). Buy now £ 25 , Spicepots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Monoware serving platter Best: For minimalists It can be pretty tricky, not to mention intimidating, buying a gift for a minimalist or someone who has a very clear vision for their home interiors. Rest assured then that newly launched and sustainable tableware brand Monoware, with its timeless and chic designs, has got it covered. Each of their carefully designed staple pieces are built to last, and the brand doesn’t subscribe to trends: items come in a neutral palette of chalk, slate, pebble or onyx. We also love that all their packaging is recyclable, biodegradable and responsibly sourced. We adore their clean and classic creations, from grain bowls to pitchers, and think none would look out of place at a hip new restaurant or in a high-end interiors spread. The brand’s serving platter is a fabulous gift that can be used day to day or when entertaining. We piled ours with tapas to share on a warm evening and could almost be persuaded we were dining al-fresco in warmer climes. Buy now £ 48 , Monoware.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Aromatherapy Associates the atomiser Best: For relaxation Our homes have become many things this past year: offices, classrooms, gyms and salons. For those who either love a spa experience or maybe want to reclaim some calm, Aromatherapy Associates’ newly launched atomiser is a winner. It’s an exciting foray into homeware from the well regarded aromatherapy brand and the chic design is truly luxe. Simply choose the Aromatherapy Associates oil blend to suit the vibe you’re going for, pop it in and adjust the settings to suit. It’s pretty foolproof and we could feel the stress melting away as a gentle micro-mist of frankincense, wild camomile, rosemary and petitgrain (from the aptly named “de-stress” oil blend) infused the living room air. It doesn’t use a water tank or heat so is super quiet, and we love the fact that it can be charged up to then be used around the home, without any cables trailing from it. Buy now £ 120 , Aromatherapyassociates.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Finch and Crane retro magnetic kitchen timer Best: Budget buy Sometimes it can be the most ordinary items in your home that make you smile. That’s exactly how we feel about this retro magnetic kitchen timer with its cute design and pastel colourway. It has a magnetic back so can be attached easily to the oven or fridge, plus it’s portable so you can take it wherever you need it around the home. Just twist the timer to set it ticking. The timer is available in ivory, blue or mint green, with each giving a new kitchen a little retro edge. Buy now £ 10 , Finchandcrane.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Byredo bibliothéque candle Best: Candle Why is it that a home doesn’t truly feel a home until you have a fancy candle burning on the table? Well, when it comes to luxurious candles, Byredo has a delightful offering. Best known for their fragrances, Byredo’s candles look expensive and smell divine. True, the price tag reflects this, but the 240g candle has a burning time of up to 60 hours. With top notes of peach and plum, plus base notes of leather, patchouli and vanilla, the “Bibliothéque” fragrance gives the velvety and warm atmosphere of a low lit library, with a fire crackling nearby. Once the candle has burnt down, the jars can double as a cute holder for trinkets, spare change and keys. Buy now £ 59 , Byredo.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cartwright & Butler Bishopdale crate Best: Hamper If you’re looking for a fail-safe option when it comes to a housewarming gift, then plump for a hamper. Who doesn’t love a crate stuffed with delicious goodies landing on their doorstep? Yorkshire brand Cartwright & Butler have a wealth of options for all occasions and preferences. Named after one of the most rural of the Yorkshire Dales, the Bishopdale crate is packed with mouth-watering treats including butter oat crumbles, stem ginger biscuits, butter fudge and sour apple sweets. Our favourites were the chocolate wafer rounds and sea salted caramel shortbreads, which disappeared quickly over a pot of tea. Raspberry preserve, orange juice and English breakfast tea will ensure that the recipients will have some cupboard staples to add to the kitchen as they settle in. We also loved the reusable containers such as the mason jars, which the apple sweets and strawberry preserve arrived in, the clip-top tea tin and the rustic wooden crate – they’ll last and become part of the home long after the edibles have been gobbled up. It’s a win-win. Buy now £ 70 , Cartwrightandbutler.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Resident Home organic cotton sateen bundle bed set Best: Bedding Is there anything quite as lovely as sinking into a bed covered in fresh linen? Given we all spend so much time in our beds, you can’t go wrong with gifting those moving into a new home some good quality bedding. Sustainable homeware brand Resident Home makes their luxury bed linen from organic and plant-based materials that are GOTS and Oeko-Tex certified, meaning they boast the highest standard for ecologically and socially responsible practices. For a truly sumptuous set, go for the brand’s organic cotton sateen bedding set, which has 300-thread count and is silky yet cosy. Comprising a duvet cover, fitted sheet, two pillowcases and a fabric bag to store it all in, Resident Home's bundle bed set has everything someone moving into a new space would need for a good night’s sleep. Choose from pure white, ocean blue or dove grey. Buy now £ 91 , Residenthome.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cookaway recipe box: From £16 for two people Best: For budding chefs Know a MasterChef wannabe? Or someone who loves a dinner party? Then, give Cookaway a try. It’s simple: scroll through the numerous menu options, select one and choose how many people will be eating, then sit back and wait for the ingredients, plus recipes, to be delivered to your door. But, before you think “I’ve heard this all before”, there are some touches which make Cookaway’s offering different to others out there. The brand has a strong sustainability focus, with 100 per cent recyclable packaging (more than half is paper-based and 38 per cent is formed of glass), while on its Cookaway live – where you cook along with a professional chef via video – you might just well find yourself being guided by a MasterChef finalist – like we were when Claire Hutchings ran us through our Spanish tapas menu. Sometimes live video tutorials can be a slog or unenjoyable but trust us when we say, cooking in our new kitchen was made extra joyful and left us with some fun-filled memories. Buy now £ 16 , Thecookaway.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Brewdog Distilling Co. LoneWolf x Regal Rogue RTD cocktail pouches Best: For toasting a new home While Champagne might be de rigueur for toasting a new home – especially a first home purchase – there are other not-so traditional ways to raise a glass. Brewdog, known for its punky and alternative vibe, have collaborated with Australian vermouth brand, Regal Rouge, to create a series of limited-edition ready-to-drink cocktails. Each of the four drinks on offer has been given a LoneWolf (Brewdog’s craft gin) twist, with offerings such as “bold wolf negroni” and “wild wolf sour” on the cards. Not only does it make a fun boozy gift, but the four 150ml pouches are arranged in a letterbox friendly package. Packing a punch, the ready-to-drink cocktails will be a welcome treat come the weekend, either for the lucky recipients or for them to share with their guests. Simply twist the cap off and pour over ice. Buy now £ 20.95 , Brewdog.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}