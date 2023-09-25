‘Nasty’ online trolls pushed ‘Britain’s kindest plumber’ close to suicide

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

‘Britain’s kindest plumber’ has claimed he was brought close to suicide after being targetted by online trolls - for more than two years.

James Anderson said the “nasty” comments had a terrible effect on his mental health and now wants to unmask the cyberbullies through a private investigation.

He founded his charity company Depher - which stands for Disability and Elderly Plumbing and Heating Emergency Repair - in 2017.

He has since raised over £1.2 million for struggling families while visiting thousands of homes across the country to provide emergency work that they can’t afford.

Most recently in May this year, he stumped up almost £13,000 so that football-mad Alex Sparkes, seven, who was born without a right arm, could get a new bionic limb.

But James has now revealed he’s been blighted by abuse since he rose to prominence during the pandemic, which once left him close to taking his own life.

He said: “I have had a group of trolls that have targeted me on social media for two-and-a-half years now.

“It can be very daunting especially if you are not strong or if you have a weak mind. It can throw you into feelings of anxiety and depression which it did for me at first.

“During the pandemic, I was trolled by people local to Burnley and I was in a position where I was nearly going to jump off a bridge.

“The police found me with a friend of mine and stopped me from doing it.”

James, from Burnley, Lancashire, said the cruel keyboard warriors had even taken photos from his Facebook page and manipulated them “to spread hate”.

And in the past, he said they’d used a picture of his son William, who died aged just 16 weeks old, to attack him.

He said: “These people are nasty, horrible people.

“It’s been so hard on my mental health and I have ignored my wife, work and children.

“It can take you away from the important work you are doing.

“We are focusing on combating and blocking trolls and it takes me away from the important work I do for Depher.

“I spend most of my time protecting and defending myself. I have had to employ a media manager now who deals with the trolling.”

James Anderson, a kind-hearted plumber has fixed boilers and heaters for thousands of vulnerable elderly and disabled people (Dan Rowlands / SWNS.com)

James is hoping to raise £5,000 to investigate the individuals who have terrorised him on the internet.

He also believes the government should be getting tougher on internet trolls due to the effects they have on their victims.

He added: “These trolls don’t see the impact of what they are doing.

“Something needs to be done as these trolls can’t keep getting away with this.

“People have a past and make mistakes. I have apologised for any opinions I have shared in the past, several times.

“The government should set more laws around internet trolling. Something drastic needs to happen.”

The UK will be the safest place in the world to be online, ministers have claimed, after flagship legislation finally cleared Parliament earlier this month.

Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan said the Online Safety Bill was a “game-changing” new law.

The legislation, which has been years in the making, imposes new legal duties on big tech companies and service providers, overseen by the regulator Ofcom.

Campaigners welcomed the passage of the Bill, which has had a protracted journey through parliament and had faced resistance from tech firms concerned about measures which could weaken communication security.

Ms Donelan said the government had adopted a “common-sense approach” to the legislation.

She said: “The Online Safety Bill is a game-changing piece of legislation.”

“This government is taking an enormous step forward in our mission to make the UK the safest place in the world to be online.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.