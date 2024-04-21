Runner reaches Grenfell Tower after 220-mile challenge to help disaster victims

A runner who completed more than a marathon a day in support of a law change to help victims of major scandals has crossed the finish line of his charity trek at Grenfell Tower with a bereaved family member by his side.

Mik Parkin completed his 227-mile journey to west London on Saturday 20 April, joined by the uncle of a 12-year-old girl who died in the 2017 Grenfell fire.

His eight-day run started at Anfield in Liverpool and took in the Hillsborough memorial in Sheffield on the 35th anniversary of that disaster.

The charity trek aimed to raise awareness of the Hillsborough Law, which campaigners have said could make a difference to victims who often endure long-running fights for justice in the wake of major disasters.