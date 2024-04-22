Emergency services are at the scene after a car crashed through the wall of a primary school in Liverpool.

Police were called to The Beacon Primary School in Everton at about 8.30am on Monday (22 April) after reports of a crash.

A white Mercedes appears to have gone through the wall of the school, in Heyworth Street, and could be seen inside a classroom.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said no children were present in the area at the time of the crash, which took place shortly before the school was due to open.

The force spokesman said: “The female driver of the car is being assessed at the scene. A passenger in the car sustained a minor injury.”