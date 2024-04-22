Migrants planning to enter Britain from France illegaly have insisted they will not be put off by the threat of being flown to Rwanda.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak said flights to Rwanda have been booked and will take off by July, “no ifs, no buts”, ahead of the Rwanda bill returning to parliament later today (22 April).

Monday’s showdown comes after the House of Lords again refused to back down last week, passing more amendments to the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill.

One migrant from Africa at a camp in Dunkirk told BBC Breakfast on Monday (22 April) : “Because I know that Rwanda can never be safe for me, that's why I risk myself to come through sea and that's why I'm here.”