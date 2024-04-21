Chris Packham held his head in his hands as he cringed at Matt Hancock’s London Marathon video.

The former health secretary recorded a clip saying he was taking part in the race to raise money for the Accessible Learning Foundation, a charity that helps people with dyslexia and neurodiversity.

Mr Hancock has been diagnosed with dyslexia himself.

The video was shown on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme ahead of the marathon on Sunday 21 April, but did not go down too well with Mr Packham.

“Sorry, it’s just Matt’s lack of sincerity I think,” he said, when asked about his reaction.