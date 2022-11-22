Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein gloats over She Said’s box office performance

Even though nobody asked for his opinion

Jacob Stolworthy
Tuesday 22 November 2022 09:18
She Said trailer

Harvey Weinstein, the convicted rapist and former film mogul currently facing an additional 60 years in prison, has criticised She Said.

The film is based on Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey’s 2019 book about the New York Times investigation that exposed Weinstein’s sexual assaults on women spanning decades. It opened in the US on Friday (18 November), but made just $2.8m (£2.3m) despite being released in more than 2,000 screens.

This result was in spite of the film’s positive reviews, as well as awards buzz for its lead stars Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan.

Following reports on the film’s box office takings, Weinstein’s spokesperson shared a statement with Variety despite not being asked for one. It was noted that Weinstein was unable to offer comment himself, so the spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, was speaking on his behalf.

The statement failed to acknowlege Weinstein’s status as a convicted rapist or mention that he is currently serving jail time of 23 years. It also does not refer to the fact that he is on trial for further charges of sexual assault.

Recommended

Instead, it criticises the film and praises Weinstein for his film-producing talent.

“The film She Said bombing isn’t a surprise,” Engelmayer said. “Movie watchers want to be entertained, especially now. Details of the investigation, the #MeToo movement, the story of Weinstein and the accusers, has been told over and over again these past five years and it is clear that there was little worth paying to see it here.

“Harvey, the film producer and distributor, would have known that.”

The Independent has contacted Universal for comment over the statement.

Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan in ‘She Said’

(Universal)

Weinstein is facing seven additional counts of rape and sexual assault, and could be given a sentence of 60 years on top of the 23 he was sentenced to in 2020. These do not include charges he faces in the UK.

Recommended

The disgraced producer has been accused of abuse, assault and harassment by more than 100 women. The New York Times story that led to his imprisonment, which was published in 2017, spearheaded the #MeToo movement.

She Said, which is released in the UK on Friday (25 November), was written by and directed by.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in