There’s less than one week to go until Amazon’s big Prime Day 2024 sale kicks off in the UK, meaning you’ll soon be able to save big on a whole host of tech, home appliances and beauty. But more importantly, for Alexa fans: Amazon devices.

From Kindle ereaders, Fire tablets and Echo smart speakers to Fire TV sticks and Ring video doorbells, Amazon’s own-brand devices always see the steepest discounts during its 48-hour event.

As well as Amazon devices, the retailer will be slicing prices on its subscription services, including Amazon Music, Audible and Prime Gaming. But it’s not just devices, because mattresses, coffee machines, electric toothbrushes, laptops, headphones, TVs, Apple devices and so much more will be slashed in price.

Below, we’re rounding up everything we know about Amazon Prime Day 2024, including the best Amazon device deals to expect and any offers you can shop now.

When do Prime Day Amazon device deals start?

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day will start on Tuesday 16 July at 00:01 and run for 48 hours, ending at 23:59 on Wednesday 17 July. Those are the official dates but deals on Amazon devices and subscriptions will start a little earlier than that. The retailer has announced that deals on its home security gadgets (that’s Ring doorbells) will start on 10 July, while deals on its Fire TV will begin on 12 July. As for subscription services? Those deals have already started.

What Amazon device deals can you expect for Prime Day 2024?

While most of the deals are still being kept under wrap, Amazon has given us a hint of what to expect when it comes to a select few Amazon devices.

Amazon says you’ll be able to save up to 50 per cent on select Ring cameras and doorbells, including Ring video doorbells, Ring indoor cameras, Ring’s stick-up cam starting from 10 July. You’ll also be able to save 55 per cent on the Ring Intercom and up to 65 per cent on Blink’s range of security cameras.

On 12 July, Amazon will drop deals on its Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED series of TVs, saving you up to 45 per cent. Amazon should release more upcoming deals in the coming days.

As for previous years? We always see Echo smart speakers, Fire TV sticks, Kindle ereaders and Fire tablets go on sale, so we’re prepared for the same this year.

Best early Prime Day Amazon device deals

Amazon Echo Spot smart alarm clock: Was £79.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Launched yesterday, the all-new Amazon Echo Spot is an Alexa-enabled smart alarm clock that features a 2.83in gradual light-up screen that shows the time, weather and music playing, but also flashes up neat animations in response to certain phrases. You can also choose your own clock face and tap the device to snooze your alarm, and adjust playback as songs are playing. It’s currently 38 per cent off for Prime members.

Buy now

Blink mini: Was £24.99, now £15.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Hailed as a “brilliant and affordable” starting point for home security cameras in our tried-and-tested review, the Blink mini is reduced by 36 per cent, thanks to this early Amazon Prime Day deal. The indoor camera was easy to set up via the Blink app, according to our tester, and had “all the essentials you’d want for an indoor camera, including two-way talk”. Plus, you can customise motion-detection zones, to watch over specific areas, and have motion alerts sent to your smartphone, so you’re always in the loop.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell 3 plus ring chime: Was £189.98, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Calling all home-owners, we have spied a solid saving that’s sure to spark some interest – there’s 58 per cent off Ring’s video doorbell 3. An upgrade from the original Ring video doorbell 2, the new model features an improved motion detection, as well as a dual band wifi connectivity option (allowing for 2.4 or 5.0 GHz).

Buy now

Amazon Music Unlimited: Was £9.99 per month, now free for 5 months, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Here’s a Prime Day deal that Amazon has kicked off early. If you’ve never subscribed to Amazon Music before (or in the last 12 months), the retailer is currently giving five whole months of Amazon Music Unlimited completely free in celebration of Amazon Music’s 10-year anniversary. Amazon Music Unlimited includes access to more than 100 million songs and podcasts ad-free, on-demand, and in high-quality streaming audio. You’ll have to pay £9.99 per month once your trial ends, but you can cancel before it finishes if you don’t want to continue with your subscription. The deal ends on 18 July (the day after Prime Day).

Subscribe now

Audible: Was £7.99 per month, now free for 3 months, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Audiobook subscription service Audible is currently free for three months for Amazon Prime subscribers who’ve never had Audible before (or in the last 12 months). You can listen to thousands of select Audible Originals, podcasts, and audiobooks. Once your trial period comes to an end, an Audible subscription will cost £7.99 each month, which will pay for one audiobook (each month) as well as the above. The offer will end on 31 July.

Subscribe now

