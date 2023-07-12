Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Calling all bargain hunters: Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, with the retailer continuing to drop prices on everything from coffee machines and power tools to household essentials.

As always, our expert shopping team at IndyBest has been keeping a keen eye on the best deals emerging throughout the event, and have found some of the best savings we’ve ever seen on big-ticket items such as Apple’s AirPods pro 2 and the PlayStation 5 console.

But with today marking the second round of discounts, we’re sure you’re beginning to wonder when the sale might come to an end.

To make sure you don’t miss out on any of the stellar deals waiting in your online shopping basket, we’ve got all the information you need about this year’s event, from when the deals are expected to finish to whether you’ll get another chance to snap up a saving from Amazon this year. Read on for everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2023.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

The Amazon Prime Day sale is an annual shopping event lasting for 48 hours, during which time thousands of products across a whole host of categories are reduced, including TVs, laptops, headphones, home appliances, beauty products, mattresses and more.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023 in the UK?

This year, Amazon’s sale began at midnight on Tuesday 11 July and the shopping event lasts for two days, despite being called Prime Day.

The 2023 sale is currently in full swing and, so far, we’ve seen savings on some seriously big-name brands, including Apple, Shark, Simba, Ninja, ghd and many more.

While the sale traditionally happens just once a year – typically during the summer months – last year Amazon hosted an Early Access sale in October. Similarly, Amazon tweaked the timing of its Prime Day event in 2020 and 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

Amazon Prime Day lasts just 48 hours, which means that time is ticking on your chance to grab a bargain for 2023, because the sale ends at 11.59pm tonight (12 July), so you’d better be quick.

Do you need an Amazon Prime account to get the deals?

Yes. The event is only open to members of Amazon’s Prime subscription programme. A membership costs £8.99 per month and unlocks free deliveries, access to Prime Video and other advantages that are not available to regular shoppers.

Signing up for an Amazon Prime membership is easy, just pop over to the sign-up page and enter your details.

You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime Day, and, if the membership isn’t right for you, it’s fairly easy to cancel too.

Will there be more Amazon sales this year?

While Amazon Prime Day is typically a once-a-year bonanza, the retailer has ripped up the rule book in recent years. The dates were a bit different for 2020 and 2021, with Amazon Prime Day happening in October and June, respectively, due to the pandemic and the Olympics.

Then, in March 2023, we saw the launch of Amazon’s first spring sale, which, unlike Prime Day, was available to all Amazon customers, not just Prime members.

Amazon is also known for getting involved with Black Friday, which has become recognised as one of the biggest shopping events of the year. This event usually takes place in November, marking the start of the Christmas shopping season. We’ll be on hand to bring you the latest deals during the Black Friday sale, so make sure to check back in with us nearer the time.

