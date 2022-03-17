The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock - live: As Currys and Game restocks sell out, here’s who could drop next in March
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Asda, Amazon, ShopTo and more
UPDATE: The PS5 could drop at Asda and Amazon soon. Read on for more information.
Spring is here. The birds are chirping, the sun is shining, and it’s still ridiculously hard to buy a PS5. What’s new? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and it’s still a challenge to buy one today.
That said, things are certainly looking up this March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. In the first few weeks alone, we’ve seen restocks from Amazon, EE, Hamleys, ShopTo, PlayStation Direct, Very, Littlewoods, AO, John Lewis & Partners (finally), Smyths Toys, Game – twice, Currys and Argos.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Could Amazon PS5 stock drop soon?
Two weeks ago, Amazon dropped the digital edition PS5 console onto its website. The restock lasted barely 10 minutes, as is common with digital edition drops, but the lack of a disc edition console restock suggests we could be in store for another drop very, very soon.
Amazon last dropped the disc edition console on 23 February, and it usually restocks this version of the console once every four weeks, meaning we could see another drop very soon.
Keep an eye out on Amazon (or this liveblog) every Wednesday – this is usually when the retailer likes to restock the PS5.
Who could restock the PS5 next this month?
Goooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. After a very slow start to the week, we finally saw a couple of retailers drop some hefty PS5 Horizon Forbidden West bundles at Game and Currys.
Live blog signing off
It’s the end of another day and we’re pleased to see those console bundles that landed at Currys this morning are still available. The same can’t be said for a wide range of bundles – and individual consoles, for the first time in a while – dropped by Game today. They have all sold out now, but we hope to see more again soon.
As ever, we’ll be back tomorrow to bring you the latest PS5 restocking news.
PS5 now sold out again at Game
A bunch of console bundles added to Game for pre-order this morning have now sold out. We were impressed to see both the disc and digital versions of the PS5 available to buy individually, plus a wide range of bundles with new games like Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West. But they have now all sold out again.
Meanwhile, a handful of PS5 bundles are still available to buy at Currys, having landed on the retailer’s website this morning.
Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter
Have we helped you get a PS5? Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts.
Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of The Independent’s other newsletters now. You won’t regret it.
Ghostwire: Tokyo preview
Ghostwire: Tokyo, from Tango Gameworks and Bethesda, is a PS5 exclusive we’re excited about.
In Ghostwire: Tokyo, a paranormal event causes the citizens of the Japanese city to disappear in a mysterious fog and otherworldly spirits to invade. Players will explore the abandoned streets of Japan’s capital as they fight these paranormal threats using a blend of psychic abilities and conjured weaponry.
The game has been given an official release date of 25 March 2022. Read everything we saw in our sneak peek of Ghostwire: Tokyo.
New details about Playstation exclusive Ghostwire: Tokyo revealed
The PS5 exclusive is one of 2022’s most intriguing new titles. Here’s what we know about its gameplay, story and more
The best 4K TV for your new PS5
While we wait for more PS5 restocks, it’s time to think about upgrading your television. The PS5 outputs video at 4K resolution and can even handle games running at 120 frames per second. That’s something not all TVs can manage, so if you want to see your new console running at its best, a new TV could be worthwhile.
We’ve rounded up nine of the best 4K TVs available right now, from manufacturers including Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic, among others. And the great news is you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a great 4K television – prices of our favourites start at under £400.
9 best 4K TVs for needle-sharp viewing
Whether it’s 32 inch, 40 inch or 50 inch, we’ve found the best 4K TVs from Samsung, Song, LG, Panasonic and more
Read our review of the new iPad air 5
Are you in the market for a new tablet? Then let us direct you to our review of the new iPad air 5, which is available to pre-order now ahead of its release on 18 March. Although the Apple tablet’s exterior looks the same as before, the big news here is the powerful new M1 chip inside. Our reviewer said: “In its own right, this is a spectacular iPad, with a gorgeous 10.9in display, useful new features like Centre Stage for better video calls and speedy performance.
“The iPad air’s beautiful look includes cute new colours. It offers the same versatility and intimate feel of previous iPads, has the convenience of compatibility with the second-generation Apple Pencil and the excellent magic keyboard, and boasts super-fast, responsive performance. For many people, this new iPad air will be more than powerful enough to make it the ideal choice.”
Apple’s latest iPad air has dropped and it’s a spectacular tablet
It may look similar to its predecessor, but Apple’s iPad air 5 is packed with serious improvements and you can preorder it right now
Read our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED
If handheld gaming is more your thing then check out our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED. The console features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor.
Our reviewer said of the £309.99 console: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again...this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.”
Nintendo Switch OLED review: The best version of the console yet
We review the new Nintendo Switch OLED, looking at its bigger display and seeing how it compares to the original console and the lite model
How big is the PS5?
Not as strange a question as you might think, because the PS5 is massive. It’s often an easy joke to say how big the next generation of game consoles are, ever since the chunky original Xbox arrived, followed by the even bigger PS4.
But, while the Xbox series X is also rather large, it’s the PS5 that is least likely to fit under your television. The digital edition is slightly slimmer, due to not having a disc drive, but both consoles are equally tall when stood on end.
They are 390mm tall and 260mm deep, while the disc edition is 104mm thick and the digital edition is 92mm. Both consoles are intended to be stood upright, but also come with a plastic stand to help them rest on their side – likely the only way most buyers will fit the console under their TV.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.