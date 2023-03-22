Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon Prime Day 2023 will be here before you know it – but in the meantime, the online giant has unveiled the perfect preamble: the Spring Sale. For the uninitiated, Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to bag a serious bargain (second only to Black Friday) and Amazon’s March sale is set to be just as good.

The dates for Prime Day 2023 are yet to be confirmed, but we’re predicting big things for Amazon’s Spring Sale. Set to kick off next Monday (27 March) with deals dropping until Wednesday (29 March), the shopping event will see huge savings across tech, beauty, fashion, gaming, household essentials and much more.

One of the chief areas you can save on is home appliances, where big players include Shark, Simba, Ninja, Tower, Eufy, Swan and Nespresso. Whether you’re looking to replace your old mattress, pick up a snazzy coffee machine or score a new cordless vacuum cleaner, Spring Sale will see everything from electronics to cleaning products reduced.

To help you prepare ahead of time, we’ve answered all your burning questions here, from what it is and how long it lasts, to expert tips on how to secure a bargain – as well as the best pre-Spring Sale home appliances deals to shop now.

When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2023 in the UK?

Amazon’s Spring Sale will kick off at 6pm on Monday 27 March and run through to 23:59pm on Wednesday 29 March. Just like Prime Day, you can expect discounts across all of Amazon’s categories.

What is Amazon’s Spring Sale?

Just like Amazon’s annual Prime Day, the Spring Sale is a two-day sale event that will see the retailer reduce the price of thousands of products from big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Simba, Ninja and so many more.

But unlike Prime Day, the Spring Sale does not require you to have an Amazon Prime membership to shop the deals.

Best Amazon Spring Sale tips

Always on hand to make sure you bag a bargain, we’ll be your savvy shopping experts leading up to and during the event, highlighting the very best deals on everything from Apple Watches, Nintendo Switch consoles and earbuds to mattresses, air fryers and robot vacuum cleaners. Plus, we’ll even have a liveblog running, providing you with a minute-by-minute update on all the latest news and intel, as well as showcasing what the retailer calls “lightning deals”, which are whopping discounts that are active for a few hours at a time.

Aside from our expert help, though, we’d recommend being as prepared as possible by adding the items you’re desperate for to your wish list ahead of time, so you can checkout with ease.

Best home appliance deals from last year

During last year’s Prime Day sale and October’s Early Access event, you could score stellar savings on brands including Shark, Le Creuset, Philips and Swan, to name but a few.

There was a whopping 44 per cent off Shark’s cordless stick vacuum cleaner (buy used £256.22, Amazon.co.uk) while the cult brand’s handheld vacuum cleaner (£99, Amazon.co.uk) was discounted by more than £40. If you were after a pricey robot model, iRobot’s roomba s9+ cleaner (£1,048, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced by a huge £530.

Helping you save on future family heirlooms, Le Creuset’s classic oval casserole dish (£168.75, Amazon.co.uk) was discounted by 40 per cent while Ninja’s do-it-all five-piece cookware pan set (£219.95, Amazon.co.uk) saw a sizable discount of 25 per cent.

Or, if a coffee machine was on the wishlist, you could have got your caffeine fix with Swan’s retro one touch espresso model, reduced by £60, and De’Longhi’s magnifica 4200 appliance, which was discounted by more than £200.

Best home and kitchen deals to shop ahead of Spring Sale

Shark anti hair wrap cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ202UK: Was £349, now £222.99, Amazon.co.uk

Discounted by nearly 40 per cent right now, Shark’s anti hair wrap cordless stick vacuum cleaner boasts a run time of up to 40 minutes. Complete with a flexology wand that bends to fit your space, a crevice tool for hard-to-reach areas, upholstery tool and an anti hair wrap pet tool, the cordless cleaner will make light work of your surfaces.

Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron round casserole dish with lid: Was £285, now £176.99, Amazon.co.uk

There’s a reason why Le Creuset dishes have been cherished by home cooks for more than a century. Durable, long lasting and chic-looking, its designs cast iron wonders are hard to beat. This signature round dish is reduced by nearly 40 per cent and was noted by our reviewer to be a “one-in-a-lifetime investment you won’t regret, thanks to its versatile shape, easy-clean interior and curiously manageable weight”.

Tefal easyfry precision 2-in-1 digital air fryer and grill: Was £134.99, now £89, Amazon.co.uk

On the hunt for an air fryer? Tefal’s two-in-one digital air fryer and grill will liven up your mealtimes. The easy-to-use appliance boasts an intuitive touchscreen, generous 4.2l capacity and eight presets that span frying, grilling, roasting and more. From fries and nuggets to roasted chicken and pizza, the compact air fryer touts to save up to 80 per cent more energy than an oven and cook nearly 50 per cent faster.

