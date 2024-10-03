The best LOOKFANTASTIC beauty deals according to a beauty writer

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



LOOKFANTASTIC’s beauty deals are one of our favourite phenomenons to happen upon and, if you don’t know about the retailer’s ‘treats of the week’ hub, then take this as your sign to get to know, stat.

This week especially the brand is hosting deals from big-name beauty contenders and grooming frontrunners alike, with Clinique and Braun just the tip of the sales iceberg. From lip products to premium water flossers, the bargains know no bounds and some items are reduced as much as 75 per cent.

Indeed, we’re thrilled to reveal that even premium brands like Illamasqua are duscounted and, with some products available to buy for as little as £4, this sale arguably offers more competitive pricing than the humble meal deal. Keep scrolling for our full haul of make-up, skin and personal care items to get your hands on. Don’t hang about – who knows how long these offers will last.

The best beauty deals to shop on LOOKFANTASTIC

Illamasqua colouring lip pencil: Was £16, now £4, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Illamasqua/The Independent )

Illamasqua is offering some hefty reductions on Lookfantastic right now (see here) and, from pressed powder to the beyond foundation (was £33, now £13.20, Lookfantastic.com), you’re sure to fill the gap in your make-up bag. This lip pencil is now on offer for a quarter of its original price and promises creamy glide-on application and absolutely no lipstick bleeding. It’s key ingredients? Beeswax and cocoa butter, to name a few. Don’t miss out.

Kevyn Aucoin the etherealist skin illuminating foundation: Was £57.60, now £23.04, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Kevyn Aucoin/The Independent )

Reviewed as one of the best liquid foundations and, therein, gaining the award for best event-appropriate face base, Kevyn Aucoin’s etherealist foundation is hydrating and brightening with a touch of shimmery pearl powder. In our review, the tester said that “it feels lightweight and hydrating on the skin (it contains hyaluronic acid) but blurs out scarring and dark spots and covers redness.” Not to mention “the finish is pearlescent and luminous and reflects light beautifully.” What’s not to love?

PIXI endless silky eye pen: Was £12, now £6, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( PIXI/The Independent )

Known for everything from cream blush to glycolic acid toners, Pixi’s beauty approach is very much skincare in make-up and this, the silky eye pen, features vitamin E for extra soothing and nourishing around the fragile eye area. For the same price as a tub of celebrations (plus the promise of long wear waterproofing), you can’t go wrong here.

L'Oréal Paris hyaluronic acid serum and revitalift laser retinol serum bundle: Was £63.98, now £38.39, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( L’Oréal/The Independent )

Hyaluronic acid and retinol are the ultimate power couple for mature skin, tackling dehydration and anti-ageing as a team. Discussing the former and how it “plumps and smooths,” our tester said “it can intensely hydrate, smooth and plump skin, without leaving any greasy or sticky residue behind.” With 40 per cent off right now, this isn’t a deal to sleep on.

Clinique just browsing brush-on styling mousse: Was £23, now £13.80, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Clinique/The Independent )

Clinique makes make-up with spoolie applicators well and, from the iconic bottom lash mascara (£21.50, Lookfantastic.com) to this, the ‘just browsing’ brow gel, you can rest easy knowing your lashes and brows will be in safe hands with the Estée Lauder-owned company. Featuring a precise brush to catch even the whispiest of strands, the mousse boasts a sweat and smudge-proof formula the ultimate long-lasting finish.

Braun series 6 60-B7200cc electric shaver: Was £269.99, now £108, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Braun/The Independent )

Electric shavers can cost a pretty penny so it’s always worth scouting out for some deals. Here, we have the Braun series 6 which is suitable for wet or dry use and features a handy five-minute charge feature to give the battery sufficient power for that emergency ‘must-shave’ meeting. Reviewing the device in our round up of the best electric shavers, we found that “it’s especially good for sensitive skin, because its ‘sensoflex’ technology ensures it works with the minimum amount of pressure,” and “as a piece of kit, it’s super lightweight and really lovely to hold.”

KVD Beauty lock it edge foundation brush and beauty good apple full-coverage serum foundation bundle: Was £60, now £30, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( KVD/The Independent )

Having tested both the serum foundation and the matching brush, we can attest to both the brush’s magnificent buffing power and the foundation’s seamless finish. Rating the latter as one of the best lightweight foundations, we concluded that “less than half a pump was enough to cover our face, making the cost per wear pretty impressive” and, while offering a full coverage finish (should you want it), it “is much easier to apply and wear,” than your typical full coverage formula.

T3 singlepass wave styler: Was £150, now £112.50, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( T3/The Independent )

A perfect pick for tousled, beachy waves, the T3 singlepass wave aims (unsurprisingly, given its name) to lock in curls in just one round of heat per section. It’s currently reduced by 25 per cent and, while we haven’t tested this iteration from T3, our review of the best hair curlers found the T3 curl ID (£159.99, Lookfantastic.com) to create “cascading curls that, most impressively, last until they’re washed out.”

Waterpik cordless plus cordless water flosser: Was £74.99, now £39.74, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Waterpik/The Independent )

If you’ve not yet been converted from manual to water flossing, now’s your chance with the Waterpik cordless plus device currently reduced by 47 per cent. Testing the nifty bit of gear over in our guide to the best water flossers, we enjoyed how “the non-slip grip makes it easy to hold when wet and it’s straightforward to operate without too many gizmos to complicate matters.” What’s more, in terms of versatility, “you can even add a small amount of mouthwash to the water for minty freshness, making this an all-around great buy for anyone new to water flossing.” Give your gums a gold star worthy clean, today.

