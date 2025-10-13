Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

CeraVe’s cleansers are a staple in my bathroom cupboard. Be it the SA exfoliating cleanser (£10.88, Amazon.co.uk) when my skin feels congested or the hydrating cleanser (£9.38, Amazon.co.uk) on a dry, cold winter’s day, I can count on CeraVe to give my face what it needs (without breaking the bank).

While the brand has a micellar water (£13.50, Boots.com), it’s never properly tapped into the market for make-up removal – until now. Enter CeraVe’s first-ever cleanser balm that promises to melt away mascara and foundation.

At just £14.49, it’s set to undercut competitors like Elemis, Eve Lom and Clinique. The question is, can it compete with these powerhouse formulas? I got my hands on it before it launched to find out.

How we tested

I removed a full face of make-up with the brand's new balm cleanser ( Lucy Smith/The Independent )

I massaged the cleansing balm between my hands to let it emulsify before working it into my skin and using a hot flannel to wipe away make-up and residue. I considered everything from the packaging to the product’s consistency and feel, efficacy in removing make-up and results. Similarly, I considered how it compared to its competitors. You can read a detailed breakdown of my testing criteria at the end of the review.