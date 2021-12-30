Liveupdated1640854505

PS5 stock UK - live: AO and Game restocks are still available – how to get a console

Follow live for the latest stock updates from Very, Argos, Smyths Toys and more

Alex Lee
Thursday 30 December 2021 08:55
On the hunt for a shiny new console? We’re here to help.

(iStock/The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is currently in stock at  AO and is available to pre-order at Game. Read on for more information.

It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl.

If you didn’t find the console under your tree on Christmas Day, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. This has been the best month for restocks on record, with several restocks taking place at Smyths ToysCurrysPlayStation DirectShopToVeryLittlewoodsGameStudioArgosEEBTAsda, AO, John Lewis & Partners and Amazon, but will this trend continue into the new year?

If you’re still searching, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

1640854484

The PS5 is still in stock at AO

AO has cheekily put the price up of its PS5 disc edition console bundle with a copy of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Spider-Man: Miles Morales by a whole £50 extra overnight. It now costs an astouding £620 (Ao.com).

It may have been worth buying before, with orders slated to be dispatched on Sunday 2 January, but £620 seems like a harder pill to swallow.

If you want those two games, you can buy this PS5 disc edition bundle from Game, which comes with Miles Morales, Rift Apart, plus some PlayStation merch for just £601.95 (Game.co.uk). The only thing AO has going for it right now is that it will be dispatched this week, rather than towards the end of January.

Buy now from AO

Alex Lee30 December 2021 08:54
1640853555

The PS5 is in stock at Game right now

(The Independent)

After a whole week, the PS5 is miraculously still in stock at Game. The reason, we speculate, is because the time between ordering and the console dispatching is incredibly long.

Most consoles are expected to be dispatched on 21 January, with priority insured deliveries – which costs an extra £19.99 , and comes with a replacement console and £50 compensation if your PS5 gets lost in transit, will be dispatched on 7 January.

If you aren’t in a hurry to receive your console, then you can browse all of Game’s bundles. The cheapest PS5 bundle at Game costs £501.80 (Game.co.uk) You get the disc edition console and a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which made its way onto our best PS5 games of 2021 round-up.

Buy now from Game

Alex Lee30 December 2021 08:39
1640852576

Where can you buy the PS5 today?

Goooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome to another day of console stock tracking. If you weren’t able to bag a console yesterday morning, then you’ll be pleased to know that the PS5 is currently still in stock at Game and AO.

Could we see one more restock before the year is up and we Auld Lang Syne our way into 2022? Let’s hope so. We’ve got our eyes set on Currys at the moment, but typical retailer patterns are currently in flux due to the holiday period.

Nevertheless, we’ll be here all day bringing you the live stock updates as they happen. Let’s go hunting.

Alex Lee30 December 2021 08:22
1640796937

A recap of today’s PS5 restock events

Whew, it’s been a pretty busy day today for PS5 restocks! We had the long-awaited John Lewis & Partners in the morning, the Game drop is still trundling on – six days after the initial restock – and AO is also in stock (although you’ll need to – bypass the high demand message to get it into your basket).

Could we see more drops tomorrow from retailers with next day delivery? You’ll have to join us tomorrow to find out. Bye for now!

Buy now from AO

Buy now from Game

Alex Lee29 December 2021 16:55
1640793600

1640790641

Our favourite PS5 external hard drive is currently on sale

(Seagate)

Installing an expandable storage on your PS5 can be a little complicated, so if you’re searching for an external hard drive instead, turn to the Seagate 4TB HDD which is now on sale for £84.99, Amazon.co.uk). It received high praise in our review of the best PS5 accessories.

“The Seagate 4TB HDD is designed with PlayStation consoles in mind and is incredibly simple to set up. Effectively, you just plug it in and you’re good to go,” noted our writer.

The extensive storage capacity means it’s possible to store more than 100 PlayStation 4 games, “so you should never run out of room.” As for the design, it’s subtle and can easily be placed among your “TV unit without it looking too noticeable or taking up too much space.”

Buy now

Alex Lee29 December 2021 15:10
1640788906

The PS5 is back in stock at AO

The PS5 is back in stock at AO and we’ve found an easier way to buy the console (as in much, much easier than the previous method), so you don’t have to use the laborious Inspect trick! You can currently buy the PS5 disc edition console with a copy of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Spider-Man: Miles Morales for £570 (Ao.com).

So how do you bypass that high demand message?

First of all, copy the product’s web address.

Now open up an incognito window in your browser – this works on all web browsers with an incognito mode or a private browsing mode, including Google Chrome and Safari.

Paste the link into the address bar and voila! The “add to basket” button appears and you can successfully check out with your PS5. The bundle will be dispatched on Monday 3 January at the time of writing.

Buy now from AO

Alex Lee29 December 2021 14:41
1640787600

Best PS5 accessories: More colours in addition to the red controller come to the PS5

If you thought cosmic red, midnight black and boring off-white were the only colours the PS5 controllers would ever come in, think again. Three new bright dualsense controller colours are coming to a shop near you very soon! They include pink, blue and purple.

The Sony PlayStation 5 dualsense controller took the top spot in our round-up of the best PS5 accessories, with our writer noting that “besides looking and feeling good, it also has some useful features such as haptic feedback, which is a form of far superior vibration, and a set of trigger buttons that are much more responsive and tactile than previous PlayStation controllers.”

“It’s the natural next step for a PlayStation controller and it’s arguably the best thing about the console. A second one is an essential addition for everyone but the most antisocial player,” they added.

To find out how to pre-order the new controller colourways, have a read of our article below:

How to get your hands on the bright new PS5 dualsense colours

The new PS5 dualsense controllers come in starlight blue and nova pink. Here’s how much they cost and where to preorder them

Alex Lee29 December 2021 14:20
1640784641

Could we see another PlayStation Direct PS5 drop this month?

(The Independent)

Back in November, reports of Sony flying PS5s into the UK on three jumbo jets in order to save Christmas began swirling around the internet. That rumour was probably true, considering that Sony launched the PlayStation Direct store a few weeks later.

In the lead-up to Christmas, PlayStation Direct had nine whole restocks – more than some retailers have had over the course of six months. There were five drops in November and four in December. The last restock took place on Thursday 16 December, so it’s been quite a while since the retailer last had a drop.

Could we see one more before the month is up? If PS Direct sticks to the five per month pattern, we’d hope so!

Alex Lee29 December 2021 13:30
1640783455

The PS5 has now sold out at AO

Well done to anyone who managed to successfully get the console into their basket using the AO Google Chrome trick. We know, it wasn’t easy. If you didn’t, fear not. Several bundles are still in stock at Game.

The earliest Game PS5 dispatch date is Friday 7 January.

Buy the PS5 now from Game

Alex Lee29 December 2021 13:10

