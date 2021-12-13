Liveupdated1639385751

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

PS5 stock UK - live: BT restock is set to drop this morning – what to know

Follow live for the latest stock updates from John Lewis, Game, Smyths Toys and more

Alex Lee
Monday 13 December 2021 08:55
<p>Who could restock the elusive console today? </p>

Who could restock the elusive console today?

(The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is set to drop at BT this morning. It could drop at Game and Amazon this week. Read on for more information.

It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl. New stock is still tricky to find and, when it does appear, the PS5 sells out quickly, both online and in-store.

It’s your last chance to bag a console before Christmas, and it looks like retailers are pulling out all the stops to ensure one is sat underneath the tree this year. So far this month, we’ve seen restocks at Smyths ToysCurrysPlayStation Direct and ShopTo. And last week, we saw a monstrous 13 restocks from Very, Littlewoods, Currys, Studio, ShopTo, Argos, EE and BT

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

1639385674

BT PS5 stock is set to drop this morning

First up on the menu this week is BT, who apparently still hasn’t sold out of its allocation of consoles yet, despite having a massive three drops last week.

The retailer is set to drop the PS5 from 9am onwards, with consoles usually remaining in stock the whole day. This might not be the case this time if stock levels depleted during the three previous drops. Once again, this is expected to be a bog standard restock reserved for BT Broadband customers.

Alex Lee13 December 2021 08:54
1639384747

There were 13 PS5 stock drops last week

It was a monstrous week of restocks last week, with not one, not two, not three, not four, not five (we could go on and on), but THIRTEEN whole drops of the PS5. There were three from BT, two from Very and two from PlayStation Direct.

There were also drops from ShopToCurrys (an actual general sale restock), StudioLittlewoods, EE, Argos and Hamleys.

Didn’t cop one? You’ve still got a chance to secure a PS5 ahead of Christmas, and we’ll be helping you bag one before the big day.

Alex Lee13 December 2021 08:39
1639383731

Who could restock the PS5 this week before Christmas?

Gooooooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. Our mission? To help you all secure a console before Christmas, of course. We hope you all had a relaxing weekend, but now it’s time to get down to the nitty gritty.

This morning, BT is predicted to have a restock of the elusive console, with Game potentially restocking tomorrow and Amazon on Wednesday. We’ll bring you all the stock alerts, news and updates as they come in. Stick with us!

Alex Lee13 December 2021 08:22

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in