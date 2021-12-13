The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock UK - live: BT restock is set to drop this morning – what to know
Follow live for the latest stock updates from John Lewis, Game, Smyths Toys and more
UPDATE: The PS5 is set to drop at BT this morning. It could drop at Game and Amazon this week. Read on for more information.
It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl. New stock is still tricky to find and, when it does appear, the PS5 sells out quickly, both online and in-store.
It’s your last chance to bag a console before Christmas, and it looks like retailers are pulling out all the stops to ensure one is sat underneath the tree this year. So far this month, we’ve seen restocks at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct and ShopTo. And last week, we saw a monstrous 13 restocks from Very, Littlewoods, Currys, Studio, ShopTo, Argos, EE and BT.
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
BT PS5 stock is set to drop this morning
First up on the menu this week is BT, who apparently still hasn’t sold out of its allocation of consoles yet, despite having a massive three drops last week.
The retailer is set to drop the PS5 from 9am onwards, with consoles usually remaining in stock the whole day. This might not be the case this time if stock levels depleted during the three previous drops. Once again, this is expected to be a bog standard restock reserved for BT Broadband customers.
There were 13 PS5 stock drops last week
It was a monstrous week of restocks last week, with not one, not two, not three, not four, not five (we could go on and on), but THIRTEEN whole drops of the PS5. There were three from BT, two from Very and two from PlayStation Direct.
There were also drops from ShopTo, Currys (an actual general sale restock), Studio, Littlewoods, EE, Argos and Hamleys.
Didn’t cop one? You’ve still got a chance to secure a PS5 ahead of Christmas, and we’ll be helping you bag one before the big day.
Who could restock the PS5 this week before Christmas?
Gooooooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. Our mission? To help you all secure a console before Christmas, of course. We hope you all had a relaxing weekend, but now it’s time to get down to the nitty gritty.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.