PS5 stock UK - live: Tracking today’s restocks from Game, John Lewis, Currys and more
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Argos, Game, Smyths and more
Update: Currys, Smyths Toys, John Lewis & Partners and Asda have yet to drop stock this month. Could they restock before February? Read on for more information.
2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months. But how difficult is it to get a PS5?
Well, we’re sad to say that customers are still struggling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, which has had a big impact on supply chains for over a year now.
Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in 2022, demand for the console is still high. January has been one of the slowest months for restocks on record, but we have seen a handful of restocks from PlayStation Direct, Game, BT , Amazon, Very and AO, indicating that things are starting to pick up again.
As we enter February we’re hoping to see more regular stock updates from retailers. Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Good morning, PS5 stock trackers
Morning everyone, we’re back with the PS5 liveblog to let you know when we might expect some imminent console drops.
On the PS5 front, things have been mighty slow this week. We haven’t seen a single PS5 being released by retailers, which makes the next restock just a little bit more exciting.
We’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we catch wind of one. Stick with us as we post regular updates and give you tips on what to do with a PS5 when you eventually get your hands on one.
A recap of today’s PS5 restock events
Gee, Brain, what are we going to write in our closing post tonight?
The same thing we write every night, Pinky.
There have been no stock drops this week.
None. Nada. Nee. Non. Keiner. τίποτα. It’s been the driest week we’ve ever seen, but we’re not giving up! Tomorrow, we regroup! Tomorrow, we find consoles! Catch you all then.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart' PS5 review
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is one of our favourite games of 2021 and won a spot in our round-up of the best PS5 games.
“Rift Apart has charm to burn, in its character design, lively combat mechanics, and explorable levels that feel large without seeming maze-like, busy without being cluttered,” our writer said in their review. “This is one of the best looks yet at what the new console generation has to offer. It’s big, it’s bright, and it’s almost impossible not to love”.
Currys is currently selling it for £59.99 – most places have it available for £69.99.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a flagship blockbuster for the PS5 era – review
Insomniac Games’ family-friendly action-platformer is a technical marvel with a good deal of charm
‘Lego Star Wars’ PS5 release date
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was first announced all the way back in 2019 to coincide with the release of the upcoming Rise of Skywalker film, but as we’ve come to expect from video games these days, due to frequent delays it was pushed back again and again and again.
But thankfully, on 20 January 2022, a new trailer was released. And in it, we received confirmation that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga would be launching on Tuesday 5 April 2022.
Want to know more? Have a read of our Lego Star Wars explainer below.
‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ release date and characters revealed
‘The Skywalker Saga’ is the biggest Lego game to date. Here’s where you can pre-order it from Amazon, Argos, Game and more
Why is the PS5 digital edition harder to find than the disc edition?
If you’ve been following our stock updates for a while, you’ve probably noticed that the PS5 disc edition console is far easier to buy than the digital edition, with the digital console usually selling out in minutes.
It’s been this way ever since the console was first released back in November. When Eurogamer spoke to sources at various retailers before the console launched, it was told that retailers had been allocated around 25 per cent digital edition consoles and 75 per cent disc edition consoles.
We don’t know if the situation has changed since then, but we still see fewer digital edition consoles dropping than disc edition consoles. Retailers themselves might also prefer to order in the disc edition console over digital – they cost more (£449.99) for one, and they can bundle it with physical games to charge a premium.
Even though Sony built a lighter PS5 console, it still seems like the digital edition is harder to find than the disc.
The mystery over a new, lighter version of the PS5 has finally been solved
The mystery over a new, lighter version of the PlayStation 5 has finally been solved.
On the hunt for an Xbox series X?
The Xbox series X is just as hard to buy as the PS5. Thankfully, the IndyBest team is on hand, with our Xbox series X restock liveblog, bringing you news of the latest Xbox drops right across the UK.
If you’re in the market for an Xbox series X, head over to our liveblog for your best chance of securing a console. We’ve spotted it in stock at Asda and EE right now.
On the hunt for an Xbox series X? Here’s where to find one in stock today
Where is the Xbox series X in stock in the UK today? We’re bringing you live restock alerts and discount news from Amazon, Very, Argos, Currys and more
‘Horizon Forbidden West' is going to take up a lot of your PS5 storage
We’re not exaggerating when we say that next-generation games for the PS5 and Xbox series X consoles are massive. They often take up a huge amount of storage space, which can be a problem for the PS5 digital edition (and Xbox series S), due to it not having a disc drive, so entire games have to be downloaded and installed on the console itself.
We bring this up because it looks like the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West game will take up between 86GB and 120GB of storage – that’s almost an eighth of the PS5’s entire storage supply.
That’s why we recommend getting an SSD like the one in the post below. If you’re still intrigued about the game itself, have a read of our explainer:
Everything we know about ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ so far
The sequel to ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ is right around the corner. Here’s what we know about the ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ release date, story and more
PS5 storage expansion
Gamers can now expand their PlayStation 5’s internal storage with the installation of an M.2 SSD. If you’re looking to expand your PS5’s storage, then we recommend the Seagate firecuda 530, which comes with a heatsink. It costs £175 (Currys.co.uk).
“A cooling structure, like a heatsink, is something all PS5-compatible SSDs require in order to work correctly, and it’s nice that you don’t have to do a hatchet jot of installing your own with this Seagate model,” our writer said in their review. “The firecuda 530 lets you conveniently download, copy and launch PS5 and PS4 games straight from the internal storage, as well as media apps like Plex. Transfer speeds are blazing fast as well, with Seagate saying that it delivers speeds of up to 7,000MB/s.”
Want an external PS5 SSD instead? Take a look at our best PS5 accessories for our top pick.
8 best PS5 accessories that will enhance your gaming experience
From controllers to memberships, these are the best PS5 accessories to enhance your game playing, from Amazon, Sony, Nacon and more
Get this ‘Fifa 22’ PS5 bundle for cheap
If you’re looking to buy the latest game in the Fifa franchise, then Currys is currently bundling the game with a midnight black dualsense controller for £10 less than usual.
‘Fifa 22’ PS5 with an extra dualsense controller: Was £129, now £119, Currys.co.uk
Haven’t managed to pick up Fifa 22 on the PS5 yet? Now’s your chance! The newest entry in the Fifa franchise is here, complete with the integration of HyperMotion technology, making the beautiful game look more realistic than ever before. Plus, there’s new in-game mechanics like explosive sprint, and a new goalkeeper system. Currys is currently bundling the game with a midnight black PS5 dualsense controller for £119. All other retailers are selling this bundle for £129.
Amazon is selling this bundle with the white dualsense controller for even less (Was £129.98, now £104.98, Amazon.co.uk). It’s temporarily out of stock, but you can still place and order now and the retailer will dispatch it as soon as it’s ready.
