PS5 UK stock - live: Where to get a console in time for Christmas this week

Who could restock the elusive console today? (iStock/The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is set to drop at Argos and Amazon this week. Read on for more information.

It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first landed in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl. New stock is still tricky to find and, when it does appear, the PS5 sells out quickly, both online and in-store.

It’s your last chance to bag a console before Christmas, and it looks like retailers are pulling out all the stops to ensure one is sat underneath the tree this year. So far this month, we’ve seen restocks at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT and Amazon.

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

PS5 restock updates UK Who could restock the PS5 this week? Show latest update 1639988486 Who could restock the PS5 this week? Gooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome to another week of glorious PlayStation hunting. Christmas is less than a week away now and if you’re still on the hunt for one, desperately hoping to have a console under the tree this year, then we’re here to help! We’ll be here all week bringing you the live restock updates, predictions and news in order to help you bag a console before the big day. This week, we’ve got our eye on Argos and Amazon. Stay tuned! Let’s go huntin’. Alex Lee 20 December 2021 08:21

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.