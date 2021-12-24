The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock - live: Currys and Game restocks available now – get one on Christmas Eve
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Very, Argos, Smyths Toys and more
UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at Currys and is still in stock at Game. Read on for more information.
It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first landed in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl. New stock is still tricky to find and, when it does appear, the PS5 sells out quickly, both online and in-store.
It’s your last chance to bag a console before Christmas, and it looks like retailers are pulling out all the stops to ensure one is sat underneath the tree this year. So far this month, we’ve seen restocks at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda and Amazon.
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Get ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ on PS5 for cheap
. The PlayStation Store has already kicked off its holiday sale, and there are discounts on next-gen titles like Fifa 22, Far Cry 6 and Battlefield 2042 . Essentially, lots of games with numbers. The one we’re most excited about is the one without numbers!
‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’, cross-gen bundle: Was £69.99, now £48.99, PlayStation.com
In Call of Duty: Vanguard, you’ll cross continents and defend from attack. You’ll play over the Pacific, airdrop over France, defend Stalingrad and blast through advancing forces in North Africa. This is WWII combat on an epic global scale. Best thing yet? It’s on sale.
The PS5 digital edition is now in stock at Currys
It’s a Christmas miracle (kind of!). The digital edition PS5 is now in stock at Currys. There is only one bundle in stock, however, and it won’t arrive until 29 December at the earliest, but at least you’ll get it before the year is up.
The digital edition console comes with a 1TB Western Digital internal SSD with heatsink, so you’ll never run out of space for your games. It costs £499 (Currys.co.uk).
You can walk out with a PS5 from these Game stores right this second
ALERT! The bells in the elf warehouse are going absolutely bananas right now.
You can still pick up a PS5 from some specific regional Game stores right this very second and walk out with a PS5 on Christmas Eve. Fingers crossed you live close to one of the below:
- Game Mansfield
- Game Sunderland
- Game Chesterfield
- Game Talbot Green
- Game Falkirk
- Game Dunfries
- Game St Austell Sports Direct
- Game Bridgend
- Game Bradford
- Game Clydebank
- Game Northwich
All the stores with stock available today can be viewed on this Twitter list.
When will your Game PS5 order be delivered?
Santa has just called us up on the latest Apple elfPhone to give us some more details on the Game pre-orders and he’s ho-ho-howling. Sadly, your order won’t be fulfilled until the new year, but at least you know you’ve got one in the sack.
The majority of consoles won’t be dispatched until 21 January – we know! But if you opt for priority insured delivery, your console will be heading to your home on 7 January.
We’re here to help you bag a PS5 this Christmas Eve
Goooooooood morning PS5 hunters! This is your chief PS5 elf here, wishing you a very merry Christmas and a fruitful, festive day of console hunting.
Oh, and it looks like Santa is just buzzing us now. Good news! The PS5 is still in stock at Game! Although he’s ho-ho-horrified that it won’t arrive before Christmas, we’ve never seen the console stay in stock at the retailer this long before.
In any case, this is your final chance to bag a PS5 before the big day, and we’re here to help you out. Sleigh tuned!
G’night folks
All righty, we’re closing up shop here on the blog for the evening, but we’ll be back here tomorrow for some more PS5 stock tracking action.
Miraculously, the PS5 is still in stock at Game, but we’re guessing it’s because the console won’t arrive before Christmas. If you’re not buying the PS5 as a gift, then this is your best chance to bag the console. We’ll catch you all tomorrow!
The PS5 is still in stock at Game
News flash for anyone just joining us this afternoon. The PS5 is still in stock at Game. While it won’t be delivered until after Christmas, it has never been a better time to buy the console.
Come January, we can almost (just almost) guarantee that the hunt for a PS5 is going to go back to the ferocious levels seen in October and November.
Best Boxing Day deals to expect
Most people are looking forward to Christmas day. Who can resist some prezzies and gorging on turkey and all the trimmings? But for others, ahem, we mean us, it’s Boxing Day that we really care about – when the sales finally kick off!
Last year we were treated to a whole host of amazing discounts on everything from tech to fashion to home appliances, and this year is looking like it’s going to be no different. From electric toothbrushes and cordless vacuums to soft pillows, you’ll be able to find everything for a bargain price.
Want to know more? Have a read of our round-up of the best Boxing Day deals to expect.
Best PS5 accessories: PS5 wireless headset
Bagged a PS5 this morning and now need a wireless gaming headset to go with it? Look no further than Sony’s official pulse 3D wireless headset.
Sony pulse 3D wireless headset: £89.99, Currys.co.uk
“There’s no shortage of gaming headset options out there but the PlayStation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset is a little bit special,” our writer said in their round-up of the best PS5 accessories. “Made with certain PlayStation 5 games in mind, its 3D audio means you can feel fully immersed in the experience, feeling like things are truly happening all around you.”
