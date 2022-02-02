The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock - live: Game and Smyths could restock consoles this week
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Argos, Very, Currys and more
Update: The PS5 could drop at Game and Smyths Toys this week. Read on for more information.
2022 looks to be a promising year for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months. But how difficult is it to get a PS5?
Well, we’re sad to say that customers are still struggling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, which has had a big impact on supply chains for over a year now.
Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in 2022, demand for the console is still high. January was one of the slowest months for restocks on record, with only 13 drops taking place throughout the month. As we head further into February, will things start to pick up again? Ever optimistic, we’re hoping to see more regular drops from retailers.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
PS5 is no longer the fastest-selling console
As of 31 December 2021, Sony has sold a whopping 17.3 million PS5s over the course of its life span, adding an extra 3.9 million units during the third quarter of the fiscal year.
That does mean that the PS5 is no longer the fastest-selling PlayStation console of all time, considering that the company sold 20.2 million PS4 consoles in the same time frame and 4.5 million in the PS4’s third quarter. We think that, if there weren’t these supply constraints, the PS5 would still hold its fastest-selling console title seeing as demand is still extremely high.
You only have to take a look at this blog to see how high demand is right now. Retailers have no consoles at all.
Who could restock the PS5 today?
We’ve currently got our eye on two retailers for potential restocks – Game and Smyths Toys. There’s a more substantive reason for our Game prediction, whereas the Smyths Toys restock is based more on the amount of time that it’s gone without a drop.
Good morning PS5 hunters
Goooooood morning PS5 hunters and happy Wednesday. On the hunt for a PS5 this morning? This is the only liveblog you’ll ever need if you want to bag yourself Sony’s console this week.
While January was more than a lacklustre month, with only 13 drops taking place, we’re hoping that retailers are going to start getting shipments again as usual this February. We’ll be here all day, providing you with the restock updates and predictions you need to cop yourself a next-gen console. Let’s go console huntin’.
PS5 tracker, signing off
That’s all from us today. January was a particularly slow month for PS5 stock drops so we’re still optimistic that February will be more fruitful for anyone still looking to get their hands on a new PS5.
We’ll be back again first thing tomorrow to let you know about any more imminent drops. In the meantime, read our full guide on how to get ready for pre-orders from each retailer as soon as they become available.
We’ve got all the details on when the PS5 is going to be back in stock
Where can you buy a PS5 today? When will Sony playstation 5 console be restocked? Here’s where to buy the PS5 from Currys, Very, Argos, John Lewis and more
When is PSVR 2 released?
Sony has a next-generation virtual reality headset on the way, designed to work exclusively with the PS5 and called the PlayStation VR2, confirming the product name on 4 January, at the annual CES technology show in Las Vegas.
Sony hasn’t said when it is planning to put the PS VR2 on sale. However, with news of the headset first breaking in early 2021, and further news released a year later, we feel an autumn 2022 release is most likely. Find out more about Playstation’s upcoming headset.
Everything we know about PlayStation’s new virtual reality headset
All you need to know about the upcoming PlayStation’s new PS VR 2 virtual reality gaming headset for the PS5 console.
Nintendo Switch OLED review
If handheld gaming is more your thing then check out our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED. The console features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor.
Our reviewer said of the £309.99 console: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again...this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.” Read our full review of the new Nintendo console to find out more.
Nintendo Switch OLED review: The best version of the console yet
We review the new Nintendo Switch OLED, looking at its bigger display and seeing how it compares to the original console and the lite model
The best 4K TV for your new PS5
While we wait for the next PS5 restock, it’s time to think about upgrading your television. The PS5 outputs video at 4K resolution and can even handle games running at 120 frames per second. That’s something not all TVs can manage, so if you want to see your new console running at its best, a new TV could be worthwhile.
We’ve rounded up nine of the best 4K TVs available right now, from manufacturers including Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic, among others. And the great news is you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a great 4K television – prices of our favourites start at under £400.
Find out more about the best 4K TVs for gaming.
9 best 4K TVs for needle-sharp viewing
Whether it’s 32 inch, 40 inch or 50 inch, we’ve found the best 4K TVs from Samsung, Song, LG, Panasonic and more
PS5 vs Xbox series X
Stuck on which console to choose? The Independent’s technology editor, Andrew Griffin, weighed in with his comparative review of both consoles when they were first released, and it’s well worth a read if you’re struggling to decide.
“Both consoles offer a host of improvements on their predecessors: new designs, vastly improved performance, and new games”, he said. To find out his verdict, read his review of the PS5 and Xbox series X.
PS5 vs Xbox series X: Which console is better?
As the PS5 launches today, we put it head to head with the Xbox Series X to find the best console
February PS Plus games
If you play online games on your Playstation console, then chances are high that you are already paying a monthly/annual fee to access the service. So why not get your money’s worth and download some freebies?
The Playstation Plus subscription is a great way to try out a game that you might have previously missed, as well as get access to exclusive discounts on the Playstation store.
As of today, PS5 users can download Planet Coaster: Console Edition (£39.99,Playstation.com) as well as EA Sports UFC 4 (£69.99, Playstation.com) and Tiny Tina’s Assault on the Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure (£7.99, Playstation.com) on the PS4.
Find out more about the latest games to be added to the PS Plus library.
All the new free games PS Plus subscribers can get in February
Playstation Plus users can get up to three games through the service every month for the PS4, PS5 and even PSVR.
