Who will restock on the last day of February? (The Independent)

With the release of FromSoftware’s latest action RPG Elden Ring, it has never been a better time to get your hands on one of Sony’s coveted PS5 consoles. But that’s easier said than done.

Despite Gran Turismo 7 launching later this week and more next-gen PS5 titles dropping this March, it’s still unbelievably difficult to get your hands on a new console. Over a year since its launch, customers are still struggling to get their hands on one due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now heading into March 2022, demand for the console is still incredibly high.

While the last couple of weeks were both pretty successful ones in terms of stock drops, this is still turning out to be the worst month for restocks so far – but don’t fret.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

When was the last Smyths PS5 restock?

Could John Lewis PS5 stock drop this week? Show latest update 1646040947 Could John Lewis PS5 stock drop this week? John Lewis & Partners hasn’t restocked the PS5 since Wednesday 29 December 2021, meaning it’s one of the very few retailers who have yet to drop at all in 2022. Could this be the week we finally see a new shipment of consoles land at the retailer? There is usually a six to eight week gap between John Lewis drops, so we’re nearing the end of its restock pattern. It seems like a number of retailers have been having stock issues in 2022 however – more than the second half of 2021, so while a restock this week is likely, it’s certainly not a guarantee. If it does drop this week, when could that be? The retailer usually restocks the console on a Tuesday, but it has dropped on a Wednesday and a Friday before, so keep your eyes peeled for a very early morning restock tomorrow morning (around7-8am). Alex Lee 28 February 2022 09:35 1646039755 When was the last Smyths PS5 restock? Smyths Toys has had two restocks this month, one was reported to have taken place on 4-8 February according to @PS5StockAlertUK, although we were unable to confirm this one ourselves. It did have a restock on 18 February – one that we were able to confirm, however. Most consoles were available in-store, with a handful in stock online. We aren’t expecting another restock this month, but we’ll never say never when it comes to Smyths Toys – it’s a tricky one to predict. Alex Lee 28 February 2022 09:15 1646038832 Could any retailers restock this morning? Gooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock live tracker. It’s the final day of the month, and it is retailer’s very last chance to see this underwhelming month out with a bang. There are still two retailers who have yet to drop the PS5 in February – that’s John Lewis & Partners and Asda. Could we see them both drop stock this morning? Stay tuned and we’ll walk you through all the historical restock details. Let’s go huntin’. Alex Lee 28 February 2022 09:00

