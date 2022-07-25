The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: Very and Argos restocks available now, could Currys drop next?
Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from John Lewis, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more
Update 25 July: The PS5 is in stock at Very, the BT Shop and Argos. The PS5 could restock at Smyths Toys and Game this week. Read on for more information.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection and Scan leading the charge.
We expect this avalanche of console restocks to continue throughout the summer. But while restocks have become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, with retailers preferring to restock bundles over the standalone console – those sell out in the blink of an eye. Digital consoles – bundles included – are even more difficult to find, and have basically vanished from the face of the earth.
If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our aim is to secure you a next-gen machine, whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
The cheapest PS5 bundle is still in stock at the BT Shop
A wise person once said: There are three certainties in life – birth, death and that BT will always have stock. Because yep, the retailer still has stock of the PS5 disc edition console when bought as part of a bundle.
If you’re a BT Broadband customer, you can buy the PS5 disc edition console with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West for £499.99 – that’s the cheapest possible price on the console this morning.
One PS5 bundle remains in stock at Very
Right, two of the bundles on Very’s website have sold out over the weekend, including the cheapest Horizon Forbidden West bundle costing £499.99 – meaning you’ve only got one option now.
You can currently buy the PS5 disc edition console with Horizon Forbidden West and a copy of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for £559.98.
Where can you buy a PS5 today?
Gooooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog, where we’ve made it our mission to secure you all a next-gen console. Throughout the week, we’re going to alert you of the latest drops and tell you exactly where you can buy the PS5 at the cheapest possible price.
