The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: Consoles in stock at Game, Very, Scan and Currys – how to buy yours today
Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from John Lewis, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more
Update 28 July: The PS5 is still in stock at Very, the BT Shop and Argos, with digital edition bundles also available at Game, Scan and Currys, which has no fewer than 13 bundles in stock. The PS5 has sold out at AO and Amazon. Read on for more information.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection and Scan leading the charge.
So far, this avalanche of console restocks has continued throughout the summer. But while restocks have become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, with retailers preferring to restock bundles over the standalone console – those sell out in the blink of an eye. Digital consoles – bundles included – were even more difficult to find until just this week, where we’ve finally seen the cheaper console arrive at several retailers.
If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our aim is to secure you a next-gen machine, whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
- Very: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Argos: Disc | Digital | Bundle
- Game: Disc | Digital
- Smyths Toys: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- PlayStation Direct: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- AO: Digital | Bundles
- Amazon: Disc | Digital | Disc bundle| Digital bundle
- ShopTo: Bundles
- John Lewis & Partners: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Asda: Disc | Bundles
- Currys: Bundles
- Tesco: Disc
- BT Shop: Disc | Digital
- EE: Bundles
- Box: Bundles
- Studio: Bundles
- Scan: Bundles
- Hughes: Bundles
- Base:Bundles
- Littlewoods: Disc
- The Game Collection: Bundles
Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:
This PS5 bundle can be pre-ordered today from Very
Very is another retailer with PS5 stock available, but shoppers will have to be patient. As Game sometimes does, Very is operating a pre-order system where a bundle can be ordered today, but won’t arrive until 12 August. The bundle in question includes the PS5 disc edition, plus Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. It is priced at £559.98.
This is the cheapest PS5 bundle available today
We said earlier how the PS5 console is not available on its own. While that is true, the console can still be picked up, with a game, for under £500. This is thanks to a bundle at Game that includes the PS5 digital edition and Horizon Forbidden West, an additional Dualsense controller and a controller case, and is priced at £479.99.
Game had previously sold the digital edition with only Horizon Forbidden West for £409.99, but that package is currently out of stock.
Good morning, PS5 hunters
Good morning and welcome back to another day of PS5 hunting with the IndyBest team. We’re kicking off with good news today, as the console is in stock at a variety of retailers across the UK. This includes bundles with the disc edition and the cheaper, lesser-spotted digital edition too.
Buying either console on its own is still very tricky, with small handfuls of lone consoles appearing on the shelves of Game every so often. Your best bet is to pick up a bundle, then you can always sell on the included games and accessories if you don’t want them.
Stick with this live blog for the latest PS5 restocking news, as soon as we have it.
Live blog signing off
We’re bringing down the shutters on our PS5 restocking live blog for another day, and it’s been another successful one for UK console hunters. As we leave you this evening, stock remains at Very (albeit for pre-order), as well as BT Shop, Argos (in some areas only), Game, Currys and Scan.
We’re even seeing digital edition consoles still available to buy at Game and Currys, which is something of a novelty given how rare that version has been through this year and much of 2021 too. Today also saw Amazon introduce a request-to-purchase system in the UK, where shoppers can register their interest. Amazon then emails out redemption codes at random to some of those who registered, in a bid to balance supply with demand and make purchasing fairer for everyone.
As ever, we’ll be back tomorrow for another day of PS5 hunting across retailers in the UK and US.
Smyths still expects stock before August
Smyths doesn’t have any PS5 stock at the moment, but its website says more will arrive before the end of July. With 1 August falling next Monday, the toy retailer doesn’t have long left to make good on its promise. This will hopefully see the PS5 disc edition with Horizon Forbidden West for £499.99 come back into stock.
As for other PS5 items, like the console on its own or a bundle with Gran Turismo 7, Smyths says these now won’t be in stock online until some time in August.
These branches of Game have PS5 stock available in-store today
We’ve spotted a handful of PS5 consoles sitting on the shelves of some branches of Game today. These tend to sell out very quickly, so it’s always worth calling up your local store to check if the consoles are still there before heading out. Stores tend to tweet regularly about console stock levels, and you can view all tweets from all branches of Game in this Twitter list.
Here are the stores with PS5 stock today:
- Carlisle House of Fraser
- Corby
- Salisbury
- Pontypridd Sports Direct
- Great Yarmouth
- Swindon
The best 4K TV for your new PS5
If you’ve just bought a PS5 then you might well be in the market for a new television, too. The PS5 outputs video at 4K resolution and can even handle games running at 120 frames per second. That’s something not all TVs can manage, so if you want to see your new console running at its best, a new TV could be worthwhile.
We’ve rounded up nine of the best 4K TVs available right now, from manufacturers including Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic, among others. And the great news is you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a great 4K television – prices of our favourites start at under £400.
Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter
Have we helped you get a PS5? Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts.
Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of The Independent’s other newsletters now. You won’t regret it.
The PS5 is back in stock at AO
We’ve just spotted some fresh PS5 stock at AO, where a bundle including the disc edition console, Gran Turismo 7 and an additional Dualsense controller is priced at £579, with home delivery available from 29 July.
Here is everything you need to know about the new PS VR2 headset
Sony is working on a new virtual reality headset for the PlayStation 5, called the PS VR2. Announced in 2021 and given its name at the start of 2022, the headset will be a successor to the original PS VR that arrived back in 2016. A release date isn’t known for now, but we have a feeling the headset will land before the end of 2022, likely in the autumn, and it’ll likely cost around the same as the original did when that was new, at about £350.
In a recent Playstation Blog post written by product manager Yasuo Takahashi in July 2022, some new features were shared of what the PS VR2 set is capable of, and there are some seriously impressive new features.
One of the most notable is the “see-through” view, which allows users to see their surroundings without removing the headset, thanks to front-facing cameras. The post said, “Users can press the function button on the headset, or use the card in the control center, to switch between viewing your surroundings or viewing the contents of the PS VR2.”
Everything we know about PlayStation’s new virtual reality headset
All you need to know about PlayStation’s upcoming PS VR2 virtual reality gaming headset for the PS5 console
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.