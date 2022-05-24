The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: Game restock available now, PS Direct and Very set to drop next
Keep up to date with the latest drops from BT, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more
UPDATE: The PS5 is still in stock at Game and Scan. The PS5 is set to restock at PlayStation Direct this morning, with drops at Very, BT Shop and EE predicted to take place in the coming days. Read on for more information.
It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released, and a year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.
While you still can’t reliably buy a PS5 in-store, the situation has massively improved online in recent weeks, and it led to a temporary respite from the console shortage at the end of April and start of May. But things have gone back to normal this week.
Game has has PS5 bundles in stock for several days now, with some still available as of 24 May. Scan also still has consoles to buy, but The Game Collection has now sold out, and so too has Smyths Toys, which last had a restock yesterday, 23 May. Buying a console on its own is more difficult than picking up a bundle, and currently no retailer has the PS5 available to buy on its own.
Still hunting down the elusive PS5 console? Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
When will PlayStation Direct have a PS5 console restock?
This very morning! Sony’s own PlayStation Direct will be having a PS5 restock shortly, between 09:30 and 11:00 BST. You can register your interest now to be among the first to be alerted to the stock going live. There tends to then be a virtual queuing system to make sure everyone gets a fair shot at securing a console. That said, we expect to see stock sell out pretty quickly.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome back to the IndyBest PS5 restocking live blog. Right now, PS5 bundles are still available at Game and Scan, and later this morning we’ll be seeing a fresh drop of consoles over at the PS Direct store.
As ever, we’ll bring you all of the latest restocking news, across the UK and US, as soon as we have it.
PS5 stock trackers, signing off
All righty folks, aside from the ShopTo restock earlier this morning, it’s been a fairly quiet day on the blog – even more so when you consider the fact that the PS5 was basically in stock every single day of the week last week, but we power on.
When will Smyths Toys restock the PS5?
Smyths Toys has been one of the winners this month, with three drops already taking place throughout May. There was one on Tuesday 3 May, one on Tuesday 17 May and another on Thursday 19 May. The first drop was a standard disc edition restock, while the latter two were restocks of the official Horizon Forbidden West PS5 bundle – both disc and digital consoles.
We aren’t expecting another Smyths restock until June, so don’t get your hopes up if you’re seeking another Smyths Toys restock this week. You never know though, we’ll never say never.
When will you be able to buy the PS5 digital edition?
The PS5 digital edition console is about to get easier to buy. Last week, we saw bundles of PS5 digital edition consoles on stock, thanks to Sony launching an official PS5 digital edition bundle with Horizon Forbidden West.
Expect even more of these to be made available at every single major retailer over the coming weeks, including (we hope) Very and the BT Shop.
This is a massive change in the stock situatin, seeing as we rarely ever saw digital edition restocks take place. There were probably two or three digital edition restocks each month, so this is welcome news indeed.
PS5 digital vs disc: What is the difference between the two?
The PS5 digital and the PS5 disc have some subtle differences
The PS5 is back in stock at Game
As we predicted this morning, Game did indeed take down the bundles over the weekend but has put more up today. All of them come with Horizon Forbidden West.
There are no digital edition bundles in stock, so if you want one of those, your best bet is still ShopTo.
Could EE restock the PS5 this week?
EE is owned by the BT Shop, and restocks tend to happen one after the other. The last drop at EE also took place on Tuesday 26 April. In sticking with that once monthly restock pattern, we could see another EE drop take place this week.
As usual, you’ll need to be an EE pay monthly customer on a 12-month or longer conract. EE really only ever sells bundles, so don’t bother signing up for a contract if you aren’t keen on buying a console in a bundle.
Is the PS5 still in stock at Argos?
Not anymore, we saw a few Horizon Forbidden West bundles – both disc edition and digital edition consoles - in stock on Saturday morning, but these all seem to have been snapped up for now.
We aren’t expecting to see another Argos restock until next month at the earliest, but we can’t be certain. Argos restocks have been dropping unpredictably across April and May, so we could see one even sooner than that. Expect both standalone consoles and Horizon Forbidden West bundles to drop.
Could BT restock the PS5 this week?
It’s that time of the month where we encourage all BT Broadband customers to register their interest for a PS5 at the BT Shop. We’re expecting to see another BT Shop restock take place this week or next, and you’ll want to have easy access to its PS5 access codes when it does.
BT is another place where you can easily buy a standalone PS5 disc edition console at a few pence less than the recommended retail price – it’s usually £449.85.
We haven’t seen a drop since Monday 25 April, so one this week is fairly likely. Again, you’ll need to be a BT Broadband customer to take part in any drops from the BT Shop. If you are one, click the link below and have your BT account details ready.
Should you buy a PS5 from CeX?
Ah, the age old question. We’d love to say yes, who doesn’t love those years when we’d spend hours on the metal floors of CeX, browsing the second-hand game aisles? But when it comes to the PS5, the answer is a resounding no.
CeX is currently selling the PS5 for £595 – that’s almost £160 over the recommended retail price. More restocks are coming, and they’re coming thick and fast. You’ll definitely get a console for £449.99 if you hold on a little longer.
