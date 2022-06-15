Liveupdated1655281916

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

PS5 stock – live: Amazon restock available now – how to buy one

Keep up to date with the latest restocks from Smyths Toys, Amazon, Argos and more

Alistair Charlton
Wednesday 15 June 2022 09:31
Comments
<p>Amazon has blessed us with a bundle drop this morning </p>

Amazon has blessed us with a bundle drop this morning

(iStock / The Independent )

UPDATE (15.06.2022): The PS5 is in stock at AmazonGameBT Shop, EEThe Game Collection and Scan. It could restock at Argos this week. Read on for more information.

Wipe your eyes and blink several times. It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released into the wild, and a whole year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks, but we’re still here seeking out consoles like it’s 2020.

Still, the situation has massively improved online in recent months. Consoles were pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the most we’ve ever seen since Sony released the console in 2020. And June has so far continued the momentum, with Game,  EE and the BT Shop being in stock practically all month long.

Saying that though, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.

Still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:

1655281916

Here are the PS5 bundles available at Game today

Game currently has a range of PS5 console bundles available to buy from its website. All of these bundles include the PS5 disc edition and Horizon Forbidden West, and the cheapest option is priced at £519.98.

Another bundle includes the console and game, plus a second Dualsense controller, for £579.97, and if you want two games you can get the PS5, Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 for £589.97.

Alistair Charlton15 June 2022 09:31
1655278324

Amazon drops PS5 stock

Good morning PS5 hunters, I come with excellent news. Amazon has dropped a PS5 + Horizon Forbidden West bundle for £499.99. The online giant last restocked the console on 8 June, so this drop is earlier than expected (it usually restocks once every couple of weeks).

Buy now from Amazon

Alistair Charlton15 June 2022 08:32
1655224213

A recap of today’s PS5 restock events

Whew, it’s been a busy day of restocking action, mainly thanks to Very, who kindly restocked the standalone disc edition console, as well as the digital edition console, which is rarely ever in stock.

The PS5 is still in stock (as part of a bundle) from several different retailers right now, but there are no standalone consoles left. You can buy it at VeryGameBT ShopStudioEEThe Game Collection and Scan. We’ll be back tomorrow morning to do this all again. Enjoy the sunshine!

Alex Lee14 June 2022 17:30
1655220613

When will Currys restock the PS5?

Currys seems to have an abundance of expensive console bundles, but it doesn’t always put them on sale. We last saw them available to buy on Friday last week, but it tends to take them down and give them a rest – they rarely ever sell out.

We’re expecting Currys to go live with more console bundles this week, but as always, they will cost £640 and above.

Alex Lee14 June 2022 16:30
1655217013

‘Resident Evil 7’ PS5 upgrade out now

Earlier this year, Sony announced that Resident Evil 7 (2017), Resident Evil 2 (2019) and Resident Evil 3 (2020) would be making their way onto the PS5, and today is finally the day.

If you own the PS4 versions of the above games, you’ll be able to upgrade them to the PS5 version through the PlayStation Store. It supports ray tracing, 3D Audio and support for the dualsense wireless controllers.

It comes a week after PlayStation State of Play, when Resident Evil 4 was announced, and is set for release in 2023.

Resident Evil 4 is getting a remake on Playstation, Xbox and PC

Capcom’s classic Resident Evil is finally getting a remake. Here’s what we know about its release date, PS VR2 details, gameplay and what to expect

Alex Lee14 June 2022 15:30
1655213413

Best PS5 games: 'Horizon Forbidden West’

There’s a reason why Horizon Forbidden West is constantly top of the game charts, and that’s because every single retailer is bundling the console with it. But is the game actually any good?

Well, the game actually appears in our round-up of the best PS5 games, with our writer saying that “it’s one of Guerilla Games’ most detailed, rich and fascinating depictions of a post-apocalyptic future, not to mention one of the PS5’s best-looking games to date.”

18 of the best PS5 games for every kind of player

The PlayStation 5 has been out since 2020 and has plenty of hits. Here are the best PS5 games including best mysteries, simulators, kid-friendly ones and more

Alex Lee14 June 2022 14:30
1655209811

This Game Collection bundle comes with seven different games

That PS5 bundle with a raft of games still available to buy at The Game Collection. Not all of them are next-gen titles, so you might want to give this one a miss, but if any of the games in this bundle catch your eye, it could be a worthwhile purchase.

For £659.95, you can get a PS5 disc edition console with the following games:

  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Death Stranding Director's Cut
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Steelbook Edition
  • Watch Dogs Legion
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising
  • Subnautica: Below Zero

Buy now from The Game Collection

Alex Lee14 June 2022 13:30
1655206200

The PS5 is in stock at Studio

The PS5 is also in stock at Studio. It’s far from the cheapest PS5 bundle available right now, but it’s a pretty decent one in terms of what you receive.

The bundle comes with Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and a midnight black dualsense controller, and it costs £629.99. It’s a decent offering, considering both are next-gen titles, appearing in our round-up of the best PS5 games.

Buy now from Studio

18 of the best PS5 games for every kind of player

The PlayStation 5 has been out since 2020 and has plenty of hits. Here are the best PS5 games including best mysteries, simulators, kid-friendly ones and more

Alex Lee14 June 2022 12:30
1655204413

This Very PS5 bundle comes with Ratchet & Clank

If you want two games with your PS5 console, then Very is also selling the PS5 disc edition console with a digital download code of Horizon Forbidden West and a physical copy of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for £559.98. Both games make an appearance in our guide to the best PS5 games.

Buy now from Very

Alex Lee14 June 2022 12:00
1655202613

PS5 digital edition consoles sell out at Very, but there is one disc bundle left

Now the digital edition console bundle at Very has sold out as well, meaning there’s now only one item left on the retailer’s website, and it’s a bundle.

You can still buy the PS5 disc edition console with an extra controller for £509.98 – that’s the second cheapest bundle available, after the BT Shop.

Buy now from Very

Alex Lee14 June 2022 11:30

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in