Bundles. Bundles as far as the eye can see. (iStock/The Independent)

Update 17 June: The PS5 is in stock at Game and The Game Collection. It is sold out at Argos, the BT Shop, Amazon, Scan, and EE. Read on for more information.

The PS5 is a year and half old, but for much of its short little life Sony’s latest console has been notoriously difficult to get hold of.

Thankfully, the situation has improved in recent months. Consoles were pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the most we’ve ever seen since Sony released the console in 2020. And June has so far continued the momentum, with Game, EE and the BT Shop being in stock practically all month long.

Saying that, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.

Still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below: