PS5 stock – live: Could Game and Currys restock the console next?
Keep up to date with the latest news on the next-gen gaming device in the UK
UPDATE: The PS5 could be dropping at Very, ShopTo and Game in the next few days. Read on for more information.
It’s almost Easter. The birds are a chirping, the bunnies are a hopping, and it’s still terribly difficult to buy a PS5. What’s changed? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.
While things certainly looked up in March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January, we saw zero restocks last week, and that basically never happens. We’ve got all our toes and fingers crossed that April will bring on a bounty of console drops to make up for the whimpering end to the month, but so far that doesn’t look like it’s been the case.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Will Very drop PS5 today?
While we waited for PlayStation Store to restock yesterday, our gaming writer Jasper Pickering noted that Very generally restocks at the beginning of the month, with the last drop taking place on 8 March. Now, exactly one month on, we’ve got our fingers crossed for something wonderful today for Playstation fans.
Don’t worry, we’re doing all the hard work for you – refreshing the page – so all you need to do is sit back and enjoy reading our liveblog. You’re welcome.
Currys PS5 restock news
While we’ve got a rough indication of when Game will drop its PS5 stock, it’s slightly less clear when Currys will restock.
What we can tell you is that the retailer’s sales have been happening fairly frequently, with the last one taking place on 16 March at 9:25am. During this stock drop, it only restocked bundles, so it’s likely it might do the same again this time. But really it’s all to play for.
Of course, we’ll be here to keep you in the know and alert you as soon as a restock happens at Currys.
When will Game restock the PS5 in the UK?
The last online Game drop took place on 24 March. And judging by its PS5 landing page, we can expect the next drop to take place next week on Thursday 14 April. It’ll be restocking both the digital and normal console, as well as a range of bundles. It tends to drop stock in the morning, with its last one taking place at 10am, so clear your diary and prepare for victory.
PS5 restock updates in the UK
Good morning and a very happy Friday to you! We’ve made it through yet another week of tracking the PS5 restocks. Have you managed to secure one yet?
If not, we’re of course on hand to help. As far as our predictions go, we’ve got our money on ShopTo to potentially restock next. The last time we saw a stock drop from the retailer was 6 March, so we’re expecting something any day now. It tends to go live around 6pm on Sundays so be sure to keep an eye on them this weekend!
For all the latest updates, stay tuned throughout today.
That’s all from us today! If you managed to get your hands on a new console through PS Direct then congratulations! If you want to make sure that you’re ahead of the queues before their next drop goes live, then you should register your interest on the Playstation website in order to receive an email about the next update.
It’s likely that restocks are going to start picking up for the rest of the month after Sony has returned to ship freight to meet demand. We have a strong feeling that Very and ShopTo could be next to restock the elusive console but we won’t discount any other retailers from surprising us.
We’ll be returning with the PS5 liveblog tomorrow to see if that’s the case before the week is out. See you then!
When will ShopTo restock PS5s?
ShopTo is another retailer that has updated its PS5 stock late on weekends, bucking the trend of other retailers but when will we see another drop from them?
The last time we saw a restock from them was 6 March and as they tend to restock quite regularly, we wouldn’t be surprised to see them be one of the first major retailers to begin a restock in early April, just over a month after their last one. They tend to go live some time after 6pm on Sundays so be sure to keep an eye on them this weekend!
