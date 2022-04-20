The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock - live: Amazon could restock today – how to get a console
Keep up to date with the latest news on the next-gen gaming device in the UK
UPDATE: Amazon is expected to release new stock of the PS5 today with bundles from Currys available at select stores. Read on for more information.
With Easter over for another year, leaving only piles of chocolate egg wrappers in its wake, we’re still on the hunt for PS5s – and finding restocked consoles is still as tricky as ever. It has been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.
Things started to look up in March, after a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. April has seen better fortune with large drops from some of the biggest retailers in the UK. We’re now approaching the end of the month, and for the last couple of weeks the situation has slowly improved, with PS5 consoles available at PlayStation Direct and ShopTo, plus more restocks at Currys, Argos, AO, Game and Smyths Toys. Let’s hope that these drops continue as we head towards May.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Very is having a PS5 restock right now
PlayStation Direct restock expected soon
Sony’s own PlayStation Direct online store could be having a console restock in the next few days. That’s according to the Stock-Checker website, which broke the news yesterday evening (19 April). The PS Direct store tends to send out emails between one and three days before the drop actually happens, so that’ll be our first confirmation of the restock taking place.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome back to another day of PS5 hunting with the IndyBest team. We have high hopes for today, as a restock at Amazon is expected this morning, and we’ve also heard claims that Sony’s own PlayStation Direct store is due a restock in the coming days too.
As ever, stayed tuned to this live blog as we bring you all of the latest PS5 restocking news from across the UK.
How to get a PS5 from Amazon
That’s all from us today! We were expecting to see a bundle drop from Very this morning as it’s now been six weeks since the last restock. By our count, this makes it the longest time the retailer has gone without a stock drop. Perhaps we will see more from them next Tuesday?
We won’t have to wait much longer though for the next retailer as we can expect to see more consoles arrive from Amazon tomorrow morning (20 April). Anyone hoping to score a bundle from the retailer will need to have an Amazon Prime subscription in order to be eligible. If you don’t have one already, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.
Once you have an Amazon Prime membership, make sure that you add the PS5 to your wish list by clicking “add to list” on the product page. Quite often the product will be listed as available before they are shown on the main page.
Because Amazon is such a large retailer, stock tends to sell out within minutes, so make sure you follow the above steps before the drop happens between 8am to 9:30am BST to have a better chance at getting your hands on the console.
We will be back tomorrow morning with more news on PS5 stock as soon as it becomes available. See you then!
Playstation store sale ending soon
The Playstation Store sale will be coming to an end on 27 April and while there are quite a few deals to sift through, we’ve spotted some excellent deals on some of our favourite games from the past year.
A new sale promises the best deals on hundreds of items on Sony’s game store, not just on expansions and other downloadable content, but also on “deluxe” editions of AAA titles.
Customers can make some huge savings on popular titles such as Ghosts of Tsushima: Director’s Cut and the 2021 Game of the Year winner It Takes Two.
You can find the full list of games currently in the sale on the Playstation Blog, but if you want to find out more we’ve rounded up the best Playstation deals.
Every blockbuster game on offer in Playstation’s big spring sale
PS4 and PS5 deals are finally here and will run until the end of April. Here’s how to get the best offers on exclusive titles
‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ review
One of the biggest games to come out in April was the latest installment in the Lego Star Wars franchise that encompasses all three of the main trilogies.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (£44.99, Currys.co.uk) is the biggest Lego game yet, with over 300 playable characters across nine films.
In our review of the game, we said: “The Skywalker Saga is a fitting tribute to the most enduring film franchise of the last three generations. Fans of both properties will enjoy it, especially those young enough to have missed the first few instalments.
“For longtime fans of Lego Star Wars, there’s enough of an improvement to the tried and tested formula to warrant some intrigue, if only to see how far the series has come along.”
Read our full review of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to find out more.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the biggest blockbusting game yet
Experience the sci-fi epic across all three trilogies. Here’s what we thought of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’s gameplay, exploration and more
‘World of Warcraft’ expansion details
A new live-stream event has been announced for the next expansion in the hugely popular online multiplayer game World of Warcraft.
In an update on the official World of Warcraft website, Activision Blizzard posted told players what they can expect to see during the live-stream after the previous expansion, Shadowlands, has concluded.
The live-stream will be available to watch on World of Warcraft’s official Twitch and YouTube channels later today.
Activision Blizzard has not indicated how long the event will last for, but the live-stream itself will commence at 5pm BST and will go into detail about the upcoming additional content.
Find out more about details of the upcoming World of Warcraft expansion.
When will World of Warcraft’s next expansion be revealed?
After Shadowlands, The online multiplayer game is dropping new content. Here’s what we know about its name and when it will be announced
‘Elden Ring’ 1.04 patch update is now available
Have you had a chance to play one of this year’s biggest releases, Elden Ring? In our review of the game, we said: “Elden Ring offers plenty of challenges for players, while its improved combat mechanics and traversal provide ample opportunity for newcomers to get acquainted with the genre.”
If you have already ventured into the Lands Between, you might be happy to hear that the latest patch is now available.
The usual weapon balancing and bug fixes have been implemented but one additional detail adds some event phases for FromSoftware’s recurring NPC “Patches” who can be found in many of the developer’s games.
An Elden Ring update to patch Patches? Sign us up.
When will ‘Witcher 3’ be released on PS5?
If you missed the news last week, thenThe Witcher III: Wild Hunt next-gen versions for the PS5 and Xbox series X/S has been delayed indefinitely by developer CD Projekt Red.
First announced in September 2020, the planned update promised improved performance for the Playstation 5 and Xbox series X/S as well as faster loading times and ray tracing and smoother frame rates.
The Witcher III was first released in May 2015 on the PS4, Xbox One and PC. And the game has since seen a number of expansions and even a port to the Nintendo Switch.
The next-gen release was originally slated to arrive in the last quarter of 2021 but was then pushed back into 2022. It was being developed by Saber Interactive, who had previously worked on the Nintendo Switch port of the game. However, CD Projekt Red has now confirmed that it has taken over the project’s development.
Find out more about The Witcher III delay in our article.
The Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox series X versions have been delayed indefinitely
The popular role-playing game won’t see an upgrade any time soon. Here’s what we know about the delay and when it could be released on PS5 and Xbox series X/S.
