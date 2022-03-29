The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
UPDATE: The PS5 could restock at Argos and AO soon. Read on for more information.
Spring has sprung, yet it’s still undeniably difficult to buy a PS5. What’s new? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.
That said, things have certainly looked up this March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. So far this month, we’ve seen restocks from Amazon, EE, Hamleys, ShopTo, PlayStation Direct, Very, Littlewoods, AO, John Lewis & Partners (finally), Smyths Toys, Game – thrice, Currys and Argos.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Could Argos restock the PS5 soon?
As we alluded to in our blog post yesterday morning, an Argos restock might be taking place this week, but after fumbling its previous two drops, we have no idea when and no idea what time stoc could drop.
We usually see consoles drop every two to three weeks at the retailer, with consoles tending to go live at around 1am, but it’s been all-change at the retailer since the start of 2022.
We last saw stock drop at 6pm on a Friday earlier this month, but we also saw the retailer restock at 4am in the morning, with consoles selling out by 6am – very unhelpful.
Who could restock the PS5 today?
Goooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock live tracker. We’ve made it our mission to help secure every single one of you a console, and we won’t stop tracking stock until you’ve all got one safely in your arms.
A recap of today’s PS5 restock events
It’s been a disgracefully quiet start to the week for PS5 restocks, but if we’re completely honest, that’s not massively abnormal for a Monday in PS5 land.
Mondays are usually the quiet ones, with Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays being the busiest. Don’t fret if you still haven’t got a console though, we’ll be bak tomorrow with even more stock updates, predictions and rumours for you to chew on.
Maybe we’ll even get a drop! Join us back here tomorrow morning and we’ll take you through it all. Ciao for now.
Can you play PS4 games on PS5?
Almost every PS4 game is playable on the PS5, so you should have plenty to play as soon as you get your hands on Sony’s perennially out of stock console. You’ll be able to redownload any games you bought through the PlayStation Store on your PS4 to play them on your shiny new PS5. Many games get a small frame rate boost, and some are automatically upgraded to PS5 versions.
If you’ve got the disc edition of the PS5, you’ll also be able to insert your PS4 discs and play them that way. If you’ve got the PS5 digital edition, your collection of physical PS4 games are about as useful as a set of very expensive coasters.
Where to buy the Xbox series X
It hasn’t been an easy road for Sony fans in the last few months as they watch retailers big and small load up on Xbox series X consoles, so we wouldn’t blame you if you hopped over to the dark side.
If you’re desperately craving a next-gen console, then we’d recommend heading over to our Xbox series X restock guide, where we’ve outlined who has the console in stock right now and where you can buy it at the best price.
PS5 digital vs disc
Amazon had both the PS5 disc edition and the PS5 digital edition consoles in stock last week, but if you’re new to the world of next-gen console gaming, you might be wondering what the difference is between the two.
Well, the short answer is, not much. As the name indicates, the only thing that sets the “disc edition”, which has an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive (the same as on the PS4) from the other is literally just the disc as well as the price.
This does mean you can’t play any of your PS4 discs on the digital edition console, however. The normal disc edition of the PlayStation 5 costs £449, while the digital edition, without the disc drive, is cheaper and costs £359.
When could Asda restock the PS5?
Asda had a short-lived drop last week after a barren three months. There weren’t a lot of consoles available, and – as usual – the website didn’t work very well. While there is no rumoured date for the next PS5 drop at Asda, we do have one important tip if you struggled to secure one last week.
Make sure to add the console to your wish list by clicking the heart button and then checking out, the website doesn’t like to play ball if you try and check out from the landing page. We’ll let you know if we hear any news on an upcoming Asda drop.
Best PS5 headset
Managed to secure a PS5 during one of the drops last week? It’s probably wise to partner it with a new headset. While there is no shortage of gaming headsets currently available, “the PlayStation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset is a little bit special”, according to our reviewer of the best PS5 accessories.
It’s “made with certain PlayStation 5 games in mind” and “its 3D audio means you can feel fully immersed in the experience”, creating the feeling that “things are truly happening all around you”. As for the audio, “it sounds fantastic”, and “it’s comfy to wear even after a number of hours of playing”.
Will Tesco ever restock the PS5 again?
“Where the heck is the Tesco PS5 restock?” we hear you cry. It’s been over a year since the retailer last had a drop. So long that we’ve stopped predicting Tesco drops altogether since they never materialise.
The last rumoured date for a Tesco drop was 2 June 2021, with stock trackers claiming that it received a shipment in late May, but obviously this didn’t happen. The retailer may potentially have a huge batch of consoles and is just waiting for the perfect time to release them, but we’re highly doubtful.
When could Tesco restock next? Probably when everyone else has full shelves of the console and this restock nightmare has come to an end.
