How long do Boxing Day sales last? Follow the best deals on Nintendo Switch, Selfridges and more live
The post-Christmas sales have arrived, and we’re finding the best discounts on clothes, tech and more
With forkfuls of Christmas leftovers in one hand and a mug of mulled wine in the other, it’s finally time to start saving in the Boxing Day sales. The end-of-year reductions are here throughout the rest of December and well into the new year, when they’ll transform into the January sales.
Everything from fashion, air fryers and dehumidifiers to tech from Apple, Sony, Nintendo and more are seeing reductions. There are even discounts to be found on power tools and mattresses. Almost every retailer is taking part in the Boxing Day sales, including John Lewis & Partners, Amazon and Argos.
How long do Boxing Day sales last?
The Boxing Day sales essentially last between Boxing Day and 31 December. On 1 January, these sales transition over to the January sales, and they’ll continue for the whole month. The best Boxing Day sales always take place over the week after Christmas, however, so now is the best time to shop
Whatever it is you’re after, the IndyBest team is busy searching for the best savings in the Boxing Day sales, so you won’t have to go looking yourself. Sit tight and enjoy scrolling. We’ve got you covered.
Bag a discounted Emma mattress in the Boxing Day sales
This is the very mattress I use and reviewed earlier this year. While it’s not super useful in the winter, it’s a lifesaver in the summer months.
Emma luxe cooling mattress, king: Was £929, now £418.05, Emma-sleep.co.uk
This clever mattress from IndyBest-rated sleep brand Emma uses graphite foam technology to absorb your heat while you sleep, it then redistributes it through the rest of the mattress, to ensure you sleep soundly at the optimal temperature. Perfect for those who toss, turn and sweat year-round, this mattress is discounted by a huge 55 per cent, which is enough to make anyone sleep like a baby.
When does Pandora’s Boxing Day sale start?
In a peculiar twist, Pandora’s Boxing Day sale doesn’t actually start on Boxing Day. In fact, the brand is skipping Boxing Day altogether and will only start its sale in January, NyPandora members will get early access to the sale starting from 5am on 1 January, with everyone else gaining access at midnight on 2 January. That means yes, you’ll unfortunately have to wait a little longer to save on jewellery.
Nespresso Boxing Day coffee machine deals
Looking to upgrade from instant coffee to barrista-style coffee? Look no further than this deal on this Nespresso coffee machine this Boxing Day.
Nespresso vertuo pop coffee machine: Was £100, now £59, Amazon.co.uk
Receiving a glowing five-star review from our writer, this machine was praised as being “small but mighty” and it will slot seamlessly onto most people’s kitchen countertops. Describing the machine as “incredibly sleek and streamlined,” our tester couldn’t find any faults with the fuss-free appliance. There’s no better time to buy one, either, as John Lewis has slashed its price by 41 per cent.
Best Boxing Day dehumidifier deals 2023
Are there any AirPods Pro Boxing Day deals?
AirPods Pro, 2nd gen: Was £229, now £219, Amazon.co.uk
There is one, but it’s not a fantastic saving. While Amazon was offering £30 off the AirPods Pro in its Black Friday sale, right now you can only save a modest £10. That’s still lower than its competitors, however, so if you’re searching for a discount, Amazon’s still sliced off some money.
Selfridges Boxing Day sales 2023
The Selfridges Boxing Day sale has begun, and you can currently save a whopping 50 per cent on this high-quality Aspinal of London satchel bag.
Aspinal of London Stella leather satchel bag: Was £450, now £270, Selfridges.com
Right now, there’s a huge 50 per cent saving on this Aspinal of London leather satchel. This crossbody bag is sure to be a great find for any fashion fan.
Boxing Day washing machine deals 2023
Save a load of cash on this Indesit washing machine, thanks to the £110 discount Very is currently offering.
Indesit BWA81684XKUKN washing machine, black: Was £399, now £289, Very.co.uk
This 8kg appliance comes in a sleek black shade, and according to the brand, it can wash the equivalent of a whopping 40 shirts per load. Key features include an LED display, a delay timer for scheduling a wash in advance, and several cycles, including delicate, synthetic, cotton and even a speedy 30-minute option.
An IndyBest tried and tested brand, we included a different model from Indesit in our best washing machines round-up, which has the same delay timer, and our writer noted that it means, “you can set the washer up to finish its cycle just before the time you’re due to arrive home.”
Gymshark Boxing Day sales 2023
Gymshark has kicked off its Boxing Day sale, and you can currently save on its leisurewear and gym apparel, including this all-in-one workout piece.
Gymshark strappy all in one: Was £42, now £33.60, Gymshark.com
Live your Eighties workout video fantasy in this strappy all-in-one bodysuit from Gymshark that’s been reduced by 20 per cent. Featuring crossover straps for a stylish edge and the brand’s signature buttery soft fabric, this piece of workout wear is sure to be one of your most comfortable, too. It also has extra support, courtesy of a built-in shelf bra, with two layers and removable cups.
Crocs Boxing Day deals 2023
Love them or loathe them, Crocs are here to stay, and right now, you can save up to 40 per cent on the brand’s unisex baya clog in Amazon’s Boxing Day sale.
Crocs unisex baya clog: Was £44.99, now from £27.76, Amazon.co.uk
Annoyingly, the discount on these Crocs depends on size and colour. It’s slightly all over the place, but you can still save up to 40 per cent, which is a decent deal.
A similar model, the classic clog, featured in our best women’s clogs round-up. While our tester admitted they were an original hater of the shoe, the comfort of them eventually won them over.
They wrote: “Crafted from a soft rubber-like material and the company’s own “Croslite” technology, the shoes promise to mould to your feet – and that, they did. Combine this with the heel strap for a more secure fit and ventilation ports, and we can see why they’ve become a staple of off-duty style.” Seems like quite the 180 to us.
Save up to 40% on Le Creuset in the John Lewis Boxing Day sale
John Lewis has kickstarted its Boxing Day sale, and you can currently save a whopping 40 per cent on Le Creuset’s range of cookware, including that highly sought-after volcanic cast iron casserole dish.
Le Creuset signature cast iron round casserole dish: Was £375, now £225, Johnlewis.com
If the brand’s iconic cast iron casserole dish has been on your wishlist for a while, look no further than this discount. Highly versatile, the dish can be used on all hob types and is ideal for making sauces, roasting, slow-cooking and even baking. Plus, it’s finished with chip-resistant enamel.