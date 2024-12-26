The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Boxing Day sales 2024 live: Top deals to shop today at Lush, Space NK, Next and more
Retailers like Currys, Ganni and M&S are leading the festive shopping season – these are the best discounts right now
The Boxing Day 2024 sales have arrived. And if Santa missed something off your list, fear not, you’ll be glad to know the deals are impressive.
Amazon, Argos and Currys are offering big discounts across everything from air fryers to AirPods, while you can tick off your fashion and beauty wishlist thanks to Boots, Selfridges and M&S discounts. To help make shopping a little easier, I’m rounding up all of the latest and greatest deals right here.
Our expert team of IndyBest shoppers have covered the Boxing Day sales for years, so we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. What’s more, we only recommend products we’ve tested and from brands we trust, so you can be sure the discounts we include are ones we’d go for ourselves.
So, sit back, enjoy the festive TV schedule, and let our expert-curated early Boxing Day deals wash over you like a tide of festive discounts.
Why is it called Boxing Day?
It would be totally understandable if you believed that Boxing Day is named after the sport – we all heard the tales in our youth. But, Boxing Day’s origins couldn’t be more different to a match in the ring. Most historians today agree that Boxing Day stems back to Queen Victoria’s reign when the rich used to box up gifts to give to the poor.
Boxing Day was traditionally a day off for servants, when they received a special Christmas box from their masters. The servants would go home on Boxing Day to give Christmas boxes to their families.
The Boxing Day sales emerged as a UK tradition when the goverment relaxed the trading laws in the Nineties, allowing shops to open on bank holidays.
Save on Glossier at Space NK
Space NK is my favourite destination for premium beauty, from Drunk Elephant to REN. Now, you can enjoy some mega savings on big brands in the Boxing Day sales, including on Glossier.
Glossier limited edition balm dotcom duo: Was £27, now £18, Spacenk.com
Treat yourself to a little pick me up with this duo of Glossier’s bestselling lip balms. The set features two limited edition flavours – biscotti and espresso, perfect for keeping your lips supple and hydrated throughout winter. One balm dotcom costs £16, so for just £2 more, you’ll get an extra to keep in your handbag. What more could you want?
This Nespresso coffee machine costs just £54 right now
The vertuo pop is Nespresso’s most affordable coffee machine – and, naturally, it’s been tried and tested by the team at IndyBest. Spoiler alert: Lauren loved it. Now, you can invest for nearly half price thanks to Argos.
Nespresso vertuo pop coffee pod machine: Was £99, now £54, Argos.co.uk
Receiving a glowing five-star review, she praised the “small but mighty” machine that will slot seamlessly into most people’s kitchen countertops. “Weighing in at just 3.5kg, if you have a large cupboard and won’t be using the machine every day, it’s also incredibly easy to store away until you need it,” she added. I love the colours available, too, with the blue and yellow brightening up your kitchen surfaces.
I’ve found a rare deal on a Dyson airwrap
The Dyson airwrap can set you back nearly £500, so the cult hair tool doesn’t come cheap, and deals on the airwrap are almost as coveted as the tool itself – that is until the end of year sales period.
For those who failed to find an airwrap-shaped gift under the tree, there’s no better time to buy the multi-styler than during the Boxing Day sales.
Dyson airwrap multi-styler and dryer, strawberry bronze and blush pink: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com
“Despite looking complex, using it was super simple and straightforward,” Lucy said in her review. “It dried and smoothed hair quickly and easily, with minimal effort needed. And the round brush was also a welcome addition here too, as our tester loved using it to dry her hair for a blowdry-esque finish – this is something that she would usually have to use a hairdryer and straighteners to achieve,” she added. Now, you can save a rare £80 thanks to Boots.
Deals on air fryers and AirPods
The Boxing Days sales are a UK institution, but the queues in shopping centres of yesteryear have now been replaced with a flurry of online discounts, so you can shop from the comfort of your sofa (complete with red wine and mince pies).
Looking to scratch that post-Christmas shopping itch? Shop some of the best deals below.
AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk
According to The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan, these are among the best earbuds and offer a “significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model”. Noise-cancelling is twice as good; you get six hours on a single charge, rather than five; and there are touch controls on the buds themselves, so you can adjust the volume without having to take your phone out of your pocket. Now reduced to their lowest-ever price, trust me, you don’t want to miss this post-Christmas deal.
Ninja air fryer AF100UK: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Currys.co.uk
Since this affordable Ninja air fryer entered my kitchen, meal times have never been easier. Proving that air fryers don’t have to dominate your kitchen counter space, this design is sleek and space-saving. Better yet, it comes with a 30 per cent discount at Currys. It also received rave reviews from tester Lauren, was noted that despite “using up to 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying methods, you still get a good crunch.” What more could you want?
Happy Boxing Day!
Besides turkey leftovers, long walks and feel-good films, there’s only one thing on the Boxing Day agenda each year: shopping the best deals.
From Amazon, John Lewis and Currys to M&S, Boots and Selfridges, all the biggest retailers offer Boxing Day discounts. Whether you’re after Apple AirPods, Charlotte Tilbury make-up or Ganni fashion, plenty of the discounts rival Black Friday.
True to form, the IndyBest team and myself are rounding up the best deals, both here in the blog and in our ultimate guide below.
Happy Christmas from IndyBest!
That’s all from me this evening – thank you for reading the liveblog. I hope you found something nice. You deserve it. A nice little treat, just for you.
Until then, we wish you and a very merry Christmas. I’m off to watch The Muppet Christmas Carol in my pyjamas.
