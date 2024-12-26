The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Boxing Day sales 2024 live: Top deals to shop today at H&M, Charlotte Tilbury, Dunelm and more
Retailers like Currys, Ganni and M&S are leading the festive shopping season – these are the best discounts right now
The Boxing Day 2024 sales have arrived. And if Santa missed something off your list, fear not, you’ll be glad to know the deals are impressive.
Amazon, Argos and Currys are offering big discounts across everything from air fryers to AirPods, while you can tick off your fashion and beauty wishlist thanks to Boots, Selfridges and M&S discounts. To help make shopping a little easier, I’m rounding up all of the latest and greatest deals right here.
Our expert team of IndyBest shoppers have covered the Boxing Day sales for years, so we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. What’s more, we only recommend products we’ve tested and from brands we trust, so you can be sure the discounts we include are ones we’d go for ourselves.
So, sit back, enjoy the festive TV schedule, and let our expert-curated early Boxing Day deals wash over you like a tide of festive discounts.
The Lush Boxing Day sale sees up to 50% off its bestsellers
The Lush Boxing Day sale is here and, with it, comes discounts on all your favourite smellies, creams and beauty treatments. So, if you’re looking to wash away the Christmas Day hangover or step into the new year with silky soft skin and heavenly-scented hair – you’ve come to the right place.
True to form, beauty writer Lucy has rounded up the best Lush Boxing Day deals.
Lush pansy body lotion: Was £22, now £11, Lush.com
Formulated with Mexican aloe vera, cocoa butter and extra virgin olive oil, Lush’s pansy body lotion is deeply moisturising and smells citrusy fresh thanks to mandarin and orange flower. When beauty expert Helen tested the similar sleepy iteration (which features the same cocoa butter base) in her Lush product guide, she loved how it left a “satiny moisturising finish.” What more could you want?
The Lush Boxing Day sale sees up to 50% off
The brand’s viral fragrances have even been reduced
Best Apple Boxing Day deals
Rivalling Black Friday deals, everything from AirPods, Apple Watches and iPads to iPhones, MacBooks and beyond are getting tasty price cuts in the Boxing Day sales. To give you a helping hand, tech pro Alex has rounded up the best Apple Boxing Day deals.
iPad Pro (M4, 11in): Was £998.99, now £937.97, Very.co.uk
Here’s a £60 saving on the newest iPad Pro, which launched earlier this year with the latest M4 chipset, giving it the best performance of any tablet in Apple’s range. In their review of the 2024 iPad Pro, tech critic David called it “monstrously powerful” and “slimmer than an iPod Nano”.#
Best Apple Boxing Day deals on AirPods, iPads and more
There are already deals to be found on AirPods Pro, the iPad 10th-generation and AirTags
Save £50 on an Apple Watch Series 9
Released last September, the Apple Watch series 9 might not be the latest model in Apple’s repertoire, but it’s still a very good smartwatch.
Apple Watch Series 9, GPS, 41mm: Was £349, now £299, Argos.co.uk
Featuring an always-on display and the brightest screen on any Apple Watch ever, it’s the new S9 processor that makes this Apple Watch stand out. With a £50 saving, it’s well worth picking up if you’re in the market for a new smartwatch to help smash your fitness goals in 2025. In tech critic David Phelan‘s review, he said: “It’s effortless and responsive. You can use it to snooze an alarm, pause a timer, play music and more.”
Smash your 2025 fitness goals with the Fitbit inspire 3 tracker
In our review of the best fitness trackers, the inspire 3 earned the accolade of best Fitbit. Tall praise indeed, considering how it’s also one of the brand’s most affordable models.
Fitbit inspire 3 fitness tracker: Was £84.99, now £58.99, Amazon.co.uk
“The inspire 3 is Fitbit’s most basic, uncomplicated fitness tracker, and it’s a delight to use if you’re just getting started on your fitness journey,” said our writer Zoe Griffin. She added that it takes a holistic approach to fitness by tracking stress levels and sleep. Her favourite feature was the smart wake technology which meant it vibrated to wake her during “light-sleep stage rather than a deep one, up to 30 minutes before our actual alarm was set.” It’s been reduced by more than 30 per cent at Amazon at the moment.
This electric toothbrush is nearly half price
Looking for a new toothbrush? The end-of-year sales are the best time to upgrade your electric model for a lot less.
Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £53.46, Amazon.co.uk
Our resident IndyBest electric toothbrush tester Steve named this the best model in his review, the Oral-B Pro 3 combines great cleaning performance with a budget-friendly price compared to rival brushes. The Oral-B Pro 3 is discounted to around £50 fairly regularly, so this Boxing Day deal might be your last chance to catch it at its cheapest price this year.
Snap up a pair of discounted Ugg boots
Combining comfort and statement style, Ugg boots are big news each winter. Whether you’re yet to invest or want to upgrade your old pair, I’ve spotted a stellar saving on the platform mini boot style at Flannels.
Ugg classic mini platform boots: Was £175, now £125, Flannels.com
Ugg’s mini boots are now reduced in the Boxing Day sales. Made from soft sheepskin, the stacked sole style is favoured by the likes of our fashion writers, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid. Perfect for cosy days indoors or out, save £50 on the classic boots while the discount lasts.
Here’s how to get Audible for just 99p
Book lovers, listen up. Amazon’s audiobook service Audible is currently just 99p per month for three months for subscribers who’ve never had Audible before (or haven’t been a member in the past 12 months).
Audible: Was £7.99 per month, now 99p per month, Amazon.co.uk
Whether walking the dog or doing the washing up, you can listen to thousands of select Audible Originals, podcasts, and audiobooks (personal favourites include Miriam Margolyes’s This Much is True and Barbara Kingsolver’s Demon Copperhead). Once your trial period comes to an end, an Audible subscription will cost £7.99 each month, which will pay for one audiobook (each month) as well as the above. The offer will end on 21 January 2025, so, you’ve still got plenty of time to subscribe, even after the Boxing Day sales end.
Save up to 75% on furniture in the Dusk sale
From bed frames and love seats to sofas and wardrobes, there’s up to 75 per cent off everything in the Dusk Boxing Day 2024 sale. I’ve got my eye on this chic chaise sofa below.
Dusk Hampshire chaise sofa: Was £1,399, now £847, Dusk.com
This Hampshire style secured a spot in our round-up of tried and tested corner sofas, where our reviewer named it the best traditional-style chaise sofa. “Dusk’s Hampshire chaise sofa is a triumph of both form and function – and, as with all of the brand’s offerings, it is enticingly affordable, given its high quality,” they said. Now, you can save more than £400 – and I’m sold.
Our Place’s Boxing Day sale has landed
Known for its pastel-hued cookware that’s just as nice to display as they are to use, Our Place’s Boxing Day sale is here to elevate mealtimes in 2025.
Our Place always pan 2.0: Was £130, now £85, Fromourplace.co.uk
IndyBest writer Lois loved Our Place’s always pan when she tested it, owing to its non-stick abilities and how it’s made from “post-consumer recycled aluminium”. She also liked the “satisfaction from cooking on such an uncannily smooth surface”. I’ve got the spice colourway in the always pan and can confirm it’s just as enjoyable to display as it is to cook with. With five hues to choose from, you can tailor it to your kitchen interiors.
Snap up discounted Apple AirTags for your 2025 travels
Don’t miss this deal - our tech experts say Apple’s nifty AirTag trackers haven’t been this cheap in years.
Apple AirTag, four-pack: Was £119, now £84, Amazon.co.uk
“For any iPhone owner prone to losing things, investing in a pack of four might be one of the best decisions you ever make,” tech wizard Alex wrote in his review of the best key finders. “Precision tracking works wonderfully well when you can get a signal, and the fact it’s powered by removable batteries is a real bonus.” A must-have for travel in 2025, add these to your basket pronto.