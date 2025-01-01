January sales 2025 live: Latest New Year offers to shop right now
JD Sports, Currys and John Lewis are leading the January sales right now
Pop the champagne. It’s 2025, and the January sales are officially here. The new year has arrived, bringing with it the most exciting shopping event of the season. Retailers big and small are clearing out stock, and the deals are nothing short of impressive.
Amazon, Argos and Currys have slashed prices on everything from air fryers to AirPods, while Boots, John Lewis and M&S are helping you tick off your fashion and beauty wish list with generous discounts.
To make shopping a breeze, I’m rounding up the latest and greatest January sales and deals right here. Our expert IndyBest team have covered the January sales for years, so we know how to spot a true bargain. Better yet, we only recommend products we’ve tested and brands we trust—these are discounts we’d snap up ourselves. Now, sit back and enjoy our live coverage of the best January sales.
This M&S Sienna Miller maxi dress is down to just £60
M&S is a wardrobe staple for a reason, with the high street retailer offering up timeless pieces for every occasion. The fashion writers at The Independent have just picked out this deal on a silk maxi dress.
M&S x Sienna Miller strappy pure silk maxi dress: Was £99, now £60, Marksandspencer.com
Fashion writer Daisy says that Sienna Miller’s second collection for M&S brings a mix of wardrobe essentials and show-stopping pieces, and this silk maxi dress is undoubtedly the latter. She says that the rich brown hue and delicate open back make it a sophisticated yet bold choice for any evening out. With its understated elegance, it’s perfect for ringing in the New Year, with Daisy recommending shoppers pair it with sleek black heels, a chic fur coat, and a glittering clutch.
Save on The North Face in JD Sports’ January sale
If you’re after a stylish yet functional jacket for the colder months, this North Face down jacket is a steal in the January sales.
The North Face hydrenalite down jacket: Was £215, now £151, Jdsports.co.uk
Now £64 off, it offers premium warmth with a sleek design, perfect for both outdoor adventures and everyday wear. The jacket features a water-repellent finish, as well as an insulated hood, exposed secure-zip hand pockets and elasticated cuffs for a snug fit.
Save £100 on this IndyBest-approved washing machine in the January sales
If your washing machine is starting to show signs of giving up, now’s the perfect time to upgrade. Thanks to Currys’ January sale, you can grab this IndyBest-approved washing machine from Haier at a fantastic discount.
Haier washing machine i-Pro Series 7 Plus: Was £579, now £479, Currys.co.uk
This model received a top rating in Emily Goddard’s guide to the best washing machines. With its spacious 10kg drum and a speedy 15-minute wash cycle, Emily highlighted how it consistently delivers fresh, spotless laundry with a delightful scent. With £100 off, it’s a great time to invest in a reliable, high-performance washer.
Save 35% on the Our Place always pan
Everyone on TikTok is absolutely obsessed with the Our Place always pan, and now you can find out what all the fuss is about with this 35 per cent discount at the brand’s shop.
Our Place always pan 2.0: Was £130, now £85, Fromourplace.co.uk
IndyBest writer Lois couldn’t get enough of the Our Place Always Pan, impressed by its non-stick performance and the fact that it’s crafted from sustainable post-consumer recycled aluminium. She also noted the joy of cooking on such a flawlessly smooth surface. With five vibrant colours available, it’s easy to find the perfect match for your kitchen counter.
Score a super saving on the Nespresso vertuo pop coffee machine
Another cheap and cheerful coffee machine is the Nespresso vertuo pop coffee pod machine, which has been slashed to less than £60 in John Lewis’s January sale.
Nespresso vertuo pop coffee pod machine: Was £99, now £54, Johnlewis.com
Nespresso’s vertuo pop is the brand’s budget-friendly coffee machine, and it’s earned rave reviews from the IndyBest team. Reviewer Lauren gave it five stars, praising its compact size and ease of use, calling it the perfect option for those who want great coffee without the hassle.
Weighing only 3.5kg, it’s a breeze to store away when not in use, and its vibrant colours—like bold blue and sunny yellow – bring a cheerful touch to any kitchen. Now, thanks to John Lewis, it’s yours for nearly half the price.
This air fryer is down to just £70 at Very
If you haven’t jumped on the air fryer bandwagon yet, now’s your chance. Very has knocked £40 off the Russell Hobbs satisfry air fryer, making it the perfect time to grab one.
Russell Hobbs satisfry air fryer: Was £109, now £69, Very.co.uk
This compact machine earned four out of five stars in IndyBest’s guide to the best air fryers, with reviewer Lauren praising its ease of use: “The front digital display allows you to adjust both time and temperature, and the unit automatically shuts down after one hour, giving you extra peace of mind.” Plus, with seven pre-set functions, cooking is as simple as pressing a button.
January furniture sales 2025
Dunelm has some of the best discounts on furniture in the January sales, with up to 30 per cent off sofas and armchairs right now.
Dunelm Zoe three-seater double sofa bed: Was £799, now £699, Dunelm.com
If you’re after comfort and functionality, the Dunelm Zoe three-seater double sofa bed is a great pick. With plenty of space for lounging and a convenient sofa bed feature, this piece is perfect for accommodating guests without sacrificing style or comfort. It features soft-touch velvet upholstery, a tufted seat cushion and piped detailing.
Best TV January sales 2025
Did the fireworks look a little lame on your little LED TV? The January sales are the perfect time to upgrade your telly, and one of my favourite sets is currently on sale with more than 30 per cent off.
LG C4, 42in: Was £1,399.99, now £929, Amazon.co.uk
The LG C4 offers stunning OLED picture quality, perfect for everything from fireworks displays to binge-worthy TV shows. If you’re looking for an upgrade that delivers vibrant colours and crisp detail, this deal is unmissable, and is as smart as they come.
Nike has up to 50% off in its January sale
Like JD Sports, Nike has launched its January sale, and the iconic brand is slashing prices by up to fifty per cent across a wide range of lines.
From the stylish Nike Dunk Low to the performance-driven Nike Invincible to Nike’s sportswear, there’s something for everyone in the brand’s end of season sale.
The Sodastream is just half-price in Currys’ January sale
If you’re looking for a cheap appliance to jazz up your kitchen in the January sales, Currys is the place to be. Right now, you can save half price on the Sodastream terra sparkling water maker.
Sodastream terra sparkling water maker: Was £109.99, now £54.99, Currys.co.uk
The terra has ditched the old pump-style mechanism for a sleek button activation, making it even easier to create your own sparkling water at home. Whether you’re keeping your resolutions or just want to enjoy fresh, fizzy water without the hassle, this deal is a must-have.