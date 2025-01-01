January sales 2025 live: Latest New Year offers to shop right now

Retailers are busy clearing out stock and slashing prices ( The Independent )

Pop the champagne. It’s 2025, and the January sales are officially here. The new year has arrived, bringing with it the most exciting shopping event of the season. Retailers big and small are clearing out stock, and the deals are nothing short of impressive.

Amazon, Argos and Currys have slashed prices on everything from air fryers to AirPods, while Boots, John Lewis and M&S are helping you tick off your fashion and beauty wish list with generous discounts.

To make shopping a breeze, I’m rounding up the latest and greatest January sales and deals right here. Our expert IndyBest team have covered the January sales for years, so we know how to spot a true bargain. Better yet, we only recommend products we’ve tested and brands we trust—these are discounts we’d snap up ourselves. Now, sit back and enjoy our live coverage of the best January sales.

