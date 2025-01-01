January sales 2025 live: Top New Year deals to shop today
Currys, Very and M&S are leading the January sales – these are the best discounts right now
Pop the champagne. It’s 2025, and the January sales are officially here. The new year has arrived, bringing with it the most exciting shopping event of the season. Retailers big and small are clearing out stock, and the deals are nothing short of impressive.
Amazon, Argos and Currys have slashed prices on everything from air fryers to AirPods, while Boots, John Lewis and M&S are helping you tick off your fashion and beauty wish list with generous discounts.
To make shopping a breeze, I’m rounding up the latest and greatest January sales and deals right here. Our expert IndyBest team have covered the January sales for years, so we know how to spot a true bargain. Better yet, we only recommend products we’ve tested and brands we trust—these are discounts we’d snap up ourselves. Now, sit back and enjoy our live coverage of the best January sales.
Save £80 on the Dyson airwrap multi-styler in Boots’ January sale
The Dyson airwrap has shot back up in price at Currys, but it is still in stock and on sale at Boots right now with an £80 saving. Get your skates on if you’ve been looking to invest in the cult hair multi-styler.
Dyson airwrap origin: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com
Able to curl, wave, smooth and volumise without extreme heat, the airwrap is a favourite for a reason. The intelligent styling tool uses Dyson’s signature airflow technology to create salon-worthy looks while protecting your hair. It’s a coveted gadget for anyone who loves a polished, professional finish at home.
The all-new AirPods 4 have never been cheaper
Amazon’s January sale is in full swing, and the retailer has just discounted the all-new AirPods 4 to their lowest-ever price this January.
Apple AirPods 4 with ANC: Was £179, now £164, Amazon.co.uk
A worthy rival to the AirPods Pro 2, these sleek earbuds come equipped with active noise cancellation to block out distractions, making them ideal for commuting, workouts or just enjoying your music. With a snug fit, improved audio quality, and seamless integration with Apple devices, they deliver premium sound without the premium price tag. While it’s only a £15 price cut, this is the lowest I’ve seen the buds since they launched in September.
Currys’ January sale has cut-rate Dyson vacuums
Currys has discounted a whole host of tech in the January sales, including this £120 saving on the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner.
Dyson V8 absolute cordless vacuum: Was £399, now £279.97, Currys.co.uk
Lightweight yet powerful, the Dyson V8 is designed to tackle all types of flooring with ease and found its way onto IndyBest’s round-up of the best tried and tested cordless vacuum cleaners. It features up to 40 minutes of fade-free power, a direct-drive cleaner head for stubborn dirt, and a mini motorised tool to make quick work of pet hair and upholstery.
The John Lewis January sale is officially live, and the high street stalwart has slashed up to 50 per cent off home, tech, fashion, beauty and more. I’ve just spotted a £100 saving on this Smeg espresso machine.
Smeg ECF02 espresso machine: Was £399, now £299.95, Johnlewis.com
With its retro-inspired design and reliable performance, this espresso machine is perfect for coffee lovers. It features a 15-bar pump for rich, smooth espresso, a Thermoblock heating system for rapid preparation, and compatibility with both ground coffee and ESE pods. The steam wand lets you froth milk to perfection for cappuccinos and lattes, while the removable drip tray accommodates larger mugs for versatility.
When do January sales start?
Today! Good morning and Happy New Year! The January sales officially kick off today, with retailers right across the country marking down the prices of products and putting old stock on sale.
While not every high street retailer is open today, you don’t need a physical store these days to shop the January sales, with most retailers kicking off the bargains online.
Le Creuset’s cast iron casserole dish has 40% off at John Lewis
Le Creuset fans, this is your sign to finally snap up the iconic cast iron casserole dish. With an almost £100 discount, this 20cm dish is perfect for slow-cooked stews, casseroles, and soups.
Le Creuset cast iron round casserole, 20cm: Was £239, now £143.40, Johnlewis.com
Renowned for its durability and even heat distribution, Le Creuset’s casserole dish is a kitchen investment built to last for years. With a timeless design that looks great on any dinner table, it has a huge 40 per cent discount at John Lewis.
The best Zara January sales 2025
Best headphones January sales 2025
The Oura ring has never been cheaper
Happy new year! January sales await
