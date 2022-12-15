10 Christmas gifts you need to see, from jewellery to tech

Christmas is only a few weeks away and it’s safe to say, finding the perfect gift can often feel overwhelming.

Luckily, that’s where this guide comes in, it’s here where you’ll find 10 Christmas gifts from some of your favourite brands, including Anker, Mac, Mejuri, Eufy and so many more.

To make sure you don’t miss out on finding the perfect gift, keep reading for all of the Christmas highlights. Happy shopping!This guide is an advertisement feature paid for by featured brands.

Anker 623 magnetic wireless charger, Anker.com

(Anker)

Make sure your iPhone and AirPods never run out of charge with this wireless charger. Designed to charge the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, as well as AirPods and other compatible earbuds at a blazing-fast speed. The magnets snap into place to ensure perfect alignment and secure hold of your devices for a stable and efficient charge, every time.

Shop tech at Anker.com now

Buy now

MAC Cosmetics macstack mascara: Was £26, now £20.50, maccosmetics.co.uk

(MAC Cosmetics)

Popular make-up brand Mac is of course an essential gift for those beauty-lovers in your life. If you’re looking for some advice on what to buy, the brand’s latest mascara launch made waves when it was released earlier this year. Promising to be a buildable and clump-free formula, say hello to lengthened and defined lashes, all in time for the festive party season. Shop beauty at Maccosmetics.co.ukBuy now

Mejuri anchor chain bracelet: Was £148, now £118.40, Mejuri.com

(Mejuri)

Everyone’s favourite jewellery brand Mejuri is the perfect place to get a showstopping Christmas gift for a loved one (or indeed yourself). The brand is full of beautiful earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings, but it’s this simple chain bracelet that caught our eye. Minimalist yet elegant, it’s the perfect everyday piece.

Shop jewellery at Mejuri.com now

Buy now

eufy robovac G20: Was £259.99, now £168.99, Eufy.com

(Eufy)

When it comes to smart home appliances, Eufy is the brand to know. If you were hoping to invest in its tech this Christmas, well look no further than Eufys devices and cleaning appliances. Its robot vacuums are highly regarded and take the pain out of doing the chores. At least it’ll save you one extra job after all the presents are unwrapped.

Shop home security and cleaning appliances at Eufy.com now

Buy now

Beaverbrooks Vivienne Westwood The Wallace gold tone quartz watch: Was £255, now £124, Beaverbrooks.co.uk

(Beaverbrooks)

When it comes to beautiful diamonds, stylish watches, and must-have jewellery, Beaverbrooks remains a firm favourite, and where better than Beaverbrooks to make someone’s Christmas extra sparkly. We’ve got an eye on this Vivienne Westwood watch, which will no doubt bring a smile to you and your loved ones this Christmas.

Shop diamonds, watches and jewellery at Beaverbrooks.co.uk now

Buy now

Rohan Womens Kendal Waterproof Jacket, was £235, now £176, rohan.co.uk

(Rohan)

Calling all outdoorsy types, this one is for you. We love Rohan’s womens Kendal Waterproof Jacket, available in Juniper Red or French Blue so you can really make a fashionable statement this Christmas. Really, there’s never been a better time to shop for all your outdoor equipment than at Rohan.

Shop outdoor equipment at Rohan.co.uk now

Buy now

Kobo Clara 2E: Was £129.99, now £109.99, Kobobooks.com

(Kobo)

Eager to satisfy the bookworms in your life this Christmas? You will love Kobo. The device’s exterior is made from more than 85 per cent recycled plastic, including 10 per cent ocean-bound plastic, and it allows you have access to more than six million titles at once. Stories can shape who you are, and words can transform the world around you. Ready to elevate your reading world even further? Start reading with Kobo.

Shop eReaders at Kobobooks.com now

Buy now

Lights Lucande Wynona ceiling light 5-bulb black: Was £149.99, now £99.90, Lights.co.uk

(Lights.co.uk)

Light up your Christmas with Lights.co.uk. If you’re looking for an on-trend chandelier, we’ve got our eye on this five-bulb ceiling light that will no doubt bring out the sparkle in every ornament and decoration displayed around your house this Christmas.

Shop lights and more at Lights.co.uk now

Buy now

Virgin Wines mixed case: Was £127.88, now £99.88, Virginwines.co.uk

(Virgin Wines)

Cheers to Virgin Wines for delivering such a top-notch mixed case of wine this festive season, including premium wine cases, with many costing less than £100. This mixed case includes a number of wines made in partnership with the very best independent winemakers across the globe. What more could you want this Christmas?

Shop wines at Virginwines.co.uk now

Buy now

(Argos)

Argos is a place not to be missed this Christmas. With gifts for everyone, from TVs and laptops to home appliances and hair tools, it’s a treasure trove of festive gift that will satisfy absolutely everyone on your list. If you’re looking for a pocket-friendly alternative to the Dyson airwrap, this Revlon hair dryer did the rounds on TikTok and was heralded as a tool that produces great results.

Shop home and fashion at argos.co.uk

Buy now