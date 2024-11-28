From seaside stays to city breaks and country cabins, five family festive getaways

For a fresh spin on the season and a way to truly treat the family, a UK getaway makes for the perfect, fuss-free way to connect, create special memories and get into the festive spirit. Whether it’s visiting a theme park for a special sleepover, heading to a holiday park that’s pulled out all the seasonal stops, or taking in the bright lights of the city, we’ve got some great ideas for breaks that you’ll remember long after the decorations have come down.

Read on for five family-perfect festive trips.

Take a trip to the seaside

Head to Dreamland Margate to enjoy a wonderful wintry world with festive rides and a grotto ( Dreamland Margate )

It might not seem like the most obvious time of year to head to the coast, but many of the UK’s seaside towns go all-in for the festive season, with stunning light displays, impressive decorations, and seasonal activities and events to get you in the holiday spirit. The empty beaches are perfect for windswept family walks – and afterwards you can warm up with a hot chocolate in a charming cafe, or enjoy a festive dinner in a cosy pub.

The Victorian town of Llandudno in North Wales gets into the festive spirit with events like a 5k Santa Dash and a parade , while the famous promenade comes alive with twinkling lights and decorations. In Cornwall, the village of Mousehole is famous for its incredible annual light display in the harbour, a tradition that dates back over 60 years. The classic seaside resort of Scarborough plays host to an entire festival of lights , with stunning and creative installations throughout the town. While on the Kent coast, Margate’s Dreamland amusement park turns into a wonderful wintry world with sleigh rides, seasonal entertainment and snowball fights, and the famous Margate Caves becomes a very special festive grotto.

Book in for a theme-park sleepover

Kids and adults alike will love a seasonal stay at a very festive Legoland Windsor ( Legoland Windsor Resort )

Several of the UK’s major theme parks are offering Santa sleepovers for the festive season. At Alton Towers , the Sleepover package includes an overnight stay in themed accommodation, as well as access to the theme park, a visit to a Grotto and a whole evening of festive fun, food and entertainment, including Jack and the Beanstalk panto. A festive break at Chessington World of Adventures includes an overnight stay and entry to the Winter’s Tail event, complete with Christmas Village, panto, and seasonal rides and activities. While at LEGOLAND at Christmas you can stay in a LEGO themed room and enjoy the park transformed into winter wonderland with elves and a giant DUPLO® tree as well as all the usual rides and fun.

Cosy up in a lodge

There’s nothing more festive than cosying up together in a cabin or lodge – especially when you’re surrounded by a magical winter wonderland. At Bluestone National Park Resort in Pembrokeshire, Wales that’s exactly what you’ll experience, as the resort is turned into a Kingdom of the Elves with themed events, craft activities and seasonal entertainment. There’s a Lodge, Rudolph’s Breakfast Barn and even an Elf School. The magic isn’t over in January, either, as that marks the start of a three-month long Winter Lights festival . Center Parcs resorts also offer special seasonal breaks with an Enchanted Light Garden, Woodland Village, a Forest Festive Fayre and seasonal activities like a festive Chocolate Academy and cupcake decorating. Guests also get a special lights and decoration pack for their lodge on arrival.

Enjoy a seasonal citybreak

Spend a day on the ice and enjoy the scenic surrounds of London’s Somerset House ( Owen Harvey )

When it comes to the festive period, no-one really does it bigger or better than London, which makes a trip to the capital the perfect way to get into the spirit of things. From the enormous spectacle that is Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland – featuring rides, shows and workshops – to classic festive experiences like visiting Santa in Hamleys toyshop and taking in the famous light displays, you won’t be short on things to do. Take a bus tour of the festive lights , go ice skating at the iconic Somerset House or take the little ones to see a special Peppa Pig live show . Many of London’s museums get into the festive spirit too, including the Natural History Museum which dresses its famous T-Rex in an adorable festive jumper and hat.

Go on a festive safari

You don’t have to go all the way to Lapland to meet a reindeer – there are plenty you can hang out with here in the UK. At the Cotswold Reindeer Herd, near Cirencester, you can get up close with the herd, as well as walking through a forest lit up with fairy lights and getting some photos on a sleigh. The best thing? You can even stay over in one of two luxury holiday lodges which overlook the reindeer paddocks. Guests get a complimentary tour of the herd.

Reindeers not exotic enough for you? You’ll see all sort of creatures at London Zoo and Whipsnade – both of which are offering special seasonal activities, from festive crafts and foodie treats. London Zoo also offers the chance to stay overnight in one of their onsite lodges .

