Police are reportedly probing an altercation that took place at a caravan park hours before a car crash in Cardiff which killed three people and injured two others.

The altercation is said to have taken place at Trecco Bay caravan park in Porthcawl, where the group travelled 40 miles to after leaving the Muffler bar in Newport last Friday night.

South Wales Police confirmed to the Mirror it is investigating an alleged altercation, the details of which have not yet been revealed.

It is believed Mr Loughlin’s family have a caravan at the Trecco Bay site, the newspaper reported.

A friend, who helped search for the group, wrote on social media: “There was an altercation at the caravan site where the security guards last saw them. Not sure what the altercation was but the security said they all jumped into this car.”

Police also said it was probing reports the group dropped off an unnamed sixth passenger at his home in Cardiff.

Shortly afterwards, the car came off the A48(M) and smashed through trees in the St Mellons area. Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died in the crash, while Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, remain in a critical condition.

A police spokesperson told the Mirror: “While that investigation is ongoing we will not be commenting further.”

Meanwhile, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into Gwent and South Wales Police forces over the search for missing victims and allegations they did not take matters seriously.

Rafel’s sister, Ffion Actie, told Sky News she feels “disappointed” police did not act sooner. She said: “I heard the girls’ mums had contacted (police) but it had taken several hours (to respond). I feel they should have acted straight away.”

Ms Actie added: “I like to think that if (police) got there sooner, it would have been a different outcome.”

The first call reporting the victims as missing was made to police at 7.34pm on Saturday, while further reports were made up until 5.37pm on Sunday.

Hundreds of people took part in searches but Gwent Police did not issue a public appeal for help until 11pm on Sunday.

David Ford, IOPC director, said: “After careful assessment of referrals from Gwent Police and South Wales Police, we have decided to independently investigate how police responded to the missing person reports.

“We will be examining what information police had, the grading given to any risk assessments and the steps taken by police to locate the missing people prior to the Volkswagen Tiguan being found just after midnight on Monday.

“We will also consider what communication took place between the two forces and whether police action was appropriate and followed relevant policy and procedures.”