Hitman leaves in getaway car after shooting man outside pub on Hogmanay

CCTV footage captures the moment that a paid assassin shot a man outside a pub on Hogmanay.

Grant Hunter, 34, shot Marc Webley, 38, outside the Anchor Inn in Granton, Edinburgh, on 31 December 2023, just before midnight.

Hunter can be seen parking a stolen Hyundai Tucson car outside the pub, before getting out of the vehicle and shooting at Webley and another man, Stuart Pearson, 39. The court heard that he made sure to lower his balaclava so Webley knew his identity.

Hunter pleaded guilty to murdering Webley and attempting to murder Pearson. He will serve a minimum of 26 years for the crime but was told he may never be released.