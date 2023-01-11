Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman who practiced psychiatry for over two decades with no qualifications was paid more than £1m by the NHS after forging a degree certificate.

Zholia Alemi, an “accomplished forger and fraudster”, worked as a psychiatrist after claiming to have qualified at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, the Manchester Crown Court was told on Tuesday.

Ms Alemi, who was born in Iran and is believed to be 60, joined the UK medical register in 1995, after claiming to have qualified as a doctor. According to court records, she presented in New Zealand in 1986 and a year later married, giving her occupation as a nurse.

She reportedly went on to work in the NHS and prescribed medication to 164 patients while working at one mental health trust.

Ms Alemi has denied 13 counts of fraud, three counts of obtaining a pecuniary advantage by deception, two counts of forgery and two counts of using a false instrument.

Christopher Stables, for the prosecution, said that the defendant was a “fraud” and forged a degree certificate and a letter of verification which she sent to the General Medical Council (GMC) in an effort to become a registered doctor.

Mr Stables told the jury: “She is, say the prosecution, a most accomplished forger and fraudster, but has no qualification that would allow her to be called, or in any way to be properly regarded as, a doctor.”

He continued: “The events in this case span just a little over 20 years and many different jobs, quite literally the length and breadth of the country, were held by this defendant during this time."

The prosecution said that Alemi fraudulently obtained a “conservative estimate” of “between £1 million and £1.3 million” from the NHS.

Amini joined the GMC medical register using the legitimate Commonwealth Route, the court was told. Mr Stables argued that the defendant exploited it and forged her qualifications, while making bogus assertions as to what her experience had been.

“In this regard she completely deceived the GMC into accepting that she was a fully qualified doctor. In fact, she never was.

“Rather than passing her exams she in fact failed them, was asked to leave and was never qualified at all.”

Alemi enrolled at the university in 1988 for a Bachelor of Human Biology course, which she eventually gained in 1992 after failing multiple exams. Mr Stables argued that the defendant was never awarded an MBChB by the University of Auckland.

He said a letter of verification sent to the GMC claimed to be from the “faculty registrar” and said she had completed six years of training with a “satisfactory grade”.

In 2019, the police raided her property in Omagh, Northern Ireland, where they found what was described as a “forger’s kit”, which contained dry transfer letters and documents that he suggested were practice versions of a forged certificate.

Alemi’s deception came to light after she was found guilty of fraud and theft and jailed for five years in October 2018 at Carlisle Crown Court. A jury concluded she had used her position in a dementia service to make herself a beneficiary of a vulnerable patient’s will.

Additional reporting by agencies