‘Will you shut up’: Farage’s anti-Macron speech drowned out by hecklers

Nigel Farage was drowned out by hecklers as he criticised Emmanuel Macron during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, 9 July.

As the Reform UK leader stood up, jeers rang out across the House of Commons.

He went on to say that the reason the UK voted for Brexit was because "we wanted to take back control of our borders".

Mr Farage told Sir Keir Starmer that the country demands "that you are not dictated to by an increasingly arrogant, anti-Brexit French president."

The prime minister responded by insisting that Labour are "fixing the mess that we inherited."