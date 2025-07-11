Police officer tackles knifeman on busy street in daytime brawl

Watch as a hero police officer who was nominated for her bravery tackles and disarms a knifeman.

Footage shared by Wiltshire Police on Thursday (10 July) shows PC Nicola Crabbe intercepting an attacker who had been chasing another man down the street in Divises, Wiltshire.

Ms Crabbe and the individual proceeded to fight before the police officer managed to pull him down to the ground before arresting him.

In a voiceover played over the footage, Ms Crabbe said: “We ended up tussling, my hair got pulled, I used my PAVA [spray], it was all a bit of a blur really.”

The victim who was bleeding badly made a full recovery, while the attacker was sent to a psychiatric unit following a trial after he was convicted of attempted murder.