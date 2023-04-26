Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fox News has removed the titanic visage of Tucker Carlson from the exterior of its headquarters in New York City.

Mr Carlson departure from the network was announced on Monday, with various reports suggesting that he was fired and did not learn he was being let go until Monday morning. Notably, he did not have a farewell show and mentioned during his 21 April broadcast that he’d be back on Monday.

Theories have swirled about what prompted Mr Carlson’s exit, but Fox News' latest move — the removal of his poster from the building's exterior — all but confirms it is a final decision.

Social media commenters noted that not only is Mr Carlson's face gone, but all of the posters displaying the network's talent have been removed from the building's exterior.

Some Twitter users were relieved by the move.

"Used walk past this building every morning," one user wrote. "The worst was when they pumped the audio simulcast out into Fox Sq on the 48th side of the building."

Another user likened the removal to a much more substantial historical event.

"It’s almost like the Berlin Wall coming down but for fascist losers who idolize a professional liar," they wrote.

Mr Carlson's ousting comes on the heels of Fox New agreeing to pay $787m to Dominion Voting Systems in order to settle the ballot tech company's defamation lawsuit.

While the lawsuit never made it to trial, numerous internal communications between Fox News talent and officials — including Mr Carlson — were made public thanks to court filings. Those communications include numerous instances of Mr Carlson crticising Fox News' leadership and even expressing his deep hatred for former President Donald Trump.

It's unclear what is next forMr Carlson.

The massive poster of Tucker Carlson outside of Fox News’ New York headquarters has been removed (REUTERS)

The anchor — who was frequently criticised for pushing white nationalist conspiracies, fearmongering, and driving advertisers away through hateful rhetoric, like suggesting the US is made "dirtier" by immigration — has already been offered a $25m job at extremist right-wing media outlet One America News.

Less formal offers have come from other dubious media outfits; Russia Today, a Kremlin-connected news network that has praised Mr Carlson — who formerly said he was "rooting for Russia" in its invasion of Ukraine — coyly offered him a place in a Twitter post.

Fellow former Fox staffer Glenn Beck, who has now been relegated to podcasting from his website after getting the axe from the network, told Mr Carlson to join him, saying the two of them would "tear it up."

Mr Carlson has a huge fan base and could likely support himself on his own, similar to what former colleague Bill O'Reilly did after he was forced out amid sexual harassment allegations.