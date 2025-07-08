Residents cling to rope as Texas floodwater surges around them

Watch as residents in Texas are rescued while clinging to a rope as floodwaters surge past them.

Devastating flash floods struck central Texas over the 4th of July weekend, primarily affecting the San Antonio and Austin areas, with significant flooding reported around the Guadalupe and Colorado Rivers.

Footage captures the dramatic rescue efforts in Tom Green County, near San Angelo, on Friday (4 July), as locals fed a rope to residents caught in a powerful current.

A group of people wearing life jackets can be seen pulling a trapped resident from the water as onlookers shout: “Pull!”

At least 104 people have been killed following the torrential downpours.