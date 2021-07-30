Girl, 13, missing in Iowa national park in ‘imminent danger‘ found after sending SOS text

‘We believe there is IMMINENT DANGER to their lives.’ writes aunt on Facebook

Friday 30 July 2021 18:31
13-year old girl from Iowa who sent a “SOS” message after going missing with a teenage boy has been found.

Erica Gamerdinger from Edgewood disappeared while on holiday with her family in Cumberland National Historical Park whens she sent the request for help, along with her location.

Before going missing, she was last seen with Keith Griffith, 15, who is thought to be without his required medication.

“We believe there is IMMINENT DANGER to their lives,” wrote her aunt, Christina Marie on a Facebook post about her disapperance.

Julie Gamerdinger, another of Erica’s aunts said on Facebook that authorities had been “searching from sun-up till after dark” for the two teenagers. No information has been provided about the nature of their relationship.

more to follow...

