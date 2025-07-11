This is the moment a woman is caught on camera vandalising a Tesla in a Maryland school parking lot.

Footage shared by Montgomery County Police Department on Thursday (10 July) shows an unidentified woman wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses approaching the parked vehicle on Tuesday (8 July).

The individual then uses what appears to be a set of keys to scratch the sides of the 2023 model car stationed at Walter Johnson High School.

The force is asking for anyone with information to come forward.