Eni Aluko snubbed by ITV for first Lionesses match since Ian Wright scandal

Eni Aluko has been snubbed by ITV bosses for the Lionesses’ first match since she accused Ian Wright of “blocking” opportunities for female pundits in the women’s game.

Aluko appeared on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour in April and was met with a torrent of criticism when she pointed the finger at fellow former footballer turned pundit Wright, claiming he “should be aware” of the space he occupies in women’s football coverage as a man.

Many immediately leapt to the defence of Wright, with the former Arsenal striker recognised for his long-term staunch advocacy of the women’s game. Aluko went on to apologise for her comments, which Wright said he “couldn’t accept”.

She has since pulled out of a co-presenting role for the Women’s Football Awards, which took place on May 1, and will now not be part of ITV’s coverage for England’s game with Portugal on Friday, with Anita Asanta and former Spain midfielder Vicky Losada opted as pundits by the broadcaster.

Aluko is currently embroiled in a libel case against ex-Newcastle and Manchester City midfielder Joey Barton, but saw attention deflected away from that when she spoke misguidedly against her colleague.

“I’ve worked with Ian a long time and, you know, I think he’s a brilliant broadcaster, but I think he’s aware of just how much he’s doing in the women’s game. I think he should be aware of that,” Aluko said.

“The fact of the matter is, as I said, there is a limited amount of spaces available. If we had a situation where there was an equal opportunity in the men’s game for broadcasters and coaches that there is in the women’s game, it’s a free for all.“But that’s not the case. I can’t dominate the men’s game in the way that, you know, you used Ian as an example.”

She later admitted her wrongdoing but did not receive the reaction she was hoping for from Wright, who said on Insatgram: “I’ve got to say, I’m very disappointed about what Eni has said, she knows how I’ve helped her, supported her publicly, and I know the previous conversations she’s had with me and my management.

“I’ve seen the apology on social media, but I can’t accept it. But I also want to move on.”

Wright is hailed in the women’s football community, founding and donating to the Ian Wright Coaching Fund to increase the number of female coaches in grassroots football; paying for Stoke City player Kayleigh McDonald’s rehab from an ACL injury, as revealed by The Telegraph; and advocating for girls to have equal opportunities with boys to play football in school.

He has also only covered exactly one WSL game in the league’s history, and 11 Lionesses games in the past two seasons.