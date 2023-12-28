A suspected tornado has damaged roofs and smashed windows as a rare supercell thunderstorm passed over Greater Manchester during Storm Gerrit.

Footage shared on social media website X shows the inside of one damaged house in Stalybridge, with the person filming the video claiming there is “somebody’s roof in the garden”.

“My ears are still ringing like I’ve been to a gig,” user @360fov added.

A major incident has been declared in Tameside, with 100 properties reportedly damaged by the powerful storm and debris littered across the area.

The Met Office says it was likely a tornado.