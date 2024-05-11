Israeli military has claimed Hamas carried out a missile strike on a children’s playground in southern Israel.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) released a video on Friday night (10 May), showing the aftermath of the alleged attack in Be’er Sheva.

Air raid sirens can be heard in the background and a soldier is seen taking cover.

Speaking to the camera, Captain Isacc said: “As you can see behind me, a missile exploded in the middle of the playground. This missile was part of a rocket barrage that was launched from Gaza.

“Fortunately, no children were here at the time.”

The Independent has not independently verified the footage.