Watch the moment Switzerland is crowned the winner of Eurovision 2024.

Nemo Mettler, 24, won Saturday's grand final with his song "The Code".

He received a total of 591 points - split 365 from the jury vote and 226 from the public vote.

Croatia's Baby Lasagna came second, with Ukraine finishing third.

The United Kingdom's Olly Alexander came in 18th place, with zero points from the public vote.

Switzerland's win caps off this year's Eurovision, which was highly controversial due to the participation of Israel - which came fifth.

The Dutch act was also disqualified on the morning of the final.