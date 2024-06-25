Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Bargain hunters, listen up: Amazon has just confirmed the official dates for its annual Prime Day sale. Kicking off in less than a month, we can expect thousands of discounts on the retailer’s website, including deals on the latest tech, the fanciest home appliances and the best beauty drops.

Taking place each summer, Amazon’s price-slashing Prime Day bonanza is one of the best annual sales in the calendar, only second to Black Friday. Unlike some of its other events, Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, with some of the biggest discounts landing on mattresses, coffee machines, electric toothbrushes, laptops, headphones, TVs and Apple devices, so you won’t want to miss out.

With the sale now confirmed, we’re gearing up once again for the best savings of the summer. From top tips to the exact dates, find all the answers to your Prime Day questions below.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024 in the UK?

Amazon has just announced that Prime Day 2024 will kick off at 00:00 on 16 July and run right through until 23:59 on 17 July. With the exception of the pandemic years, Prime Day has always taken place in July, and Amazon has now confirmed the 2024 event will follow suit.

Read more: Best early Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals

Throughout the two-day bonanza, Prime members will get exclusive access to thousands of deals on top brands across tech, homeware, beauty and much more. Amazon has revealed that the likes of Bose, Fitbit, Oral-B and Sony will be included in the sale, as well as stellar savings on Amazon’s own devices and services (think 50 per cent off Ring doorbells, 45 per cent off Fire TVs, and Audible offers). Plus, new deals will drop throughout the event so they might save the best until last. There’s also fast and free delivery available to all Prime members.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual sale event that takes place over two days, seeing the retailer typically discount the price of thousands of products from big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Simba, Ninja and more.

Read more: The best home appliance deals to expect in Prime Day 2024

In 2022, Amazon began hosting more than one Prime Day-style sale a year, starting with the Prime Early Access Sale in October. It now hosts three sales a year – the Amazon Spring Sale in March (which is open to non-Prime subscribers), Amazon Prime Day in July and the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale in October.

Amazon Prime Day is always the best of the three, offering up the best savings on the biggest products. To access the discounts in the Prime Day sale, you need to have an active Amazon Prime membership.

How long does Prime Day last?

The first-ever Prime Day sale took place in 2015 and lasted just 24 hours. It wasn’t until 2019 that the event was extended to a full two days. Now, Prime Day is 48-hours long.

Best Amazon Prime Day tips

We’ve been covering Amazon’s Prime Day since it started in 2015, so we know the difference between a good deal and a dud. Both in the lead-up and throughout the event, we’ll be handpicking the crème de la crème of deals on all the most sought-after products. Plus, we’ll be running a liveblog to keep you up to speed during the 48-hour sale.

As for preparation, we’d suggest making a wishlist of your most-wanted products ahead of time. This saves you time checking out on the big day. It’s also worth downloading the Amazon app – the retailer will continue to drop “lightning deals” throughout the sale, and these are only around for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts, so you’re notified when a discount goes live.

